Author Connie J. Eggleston MSW, CPM’s New Book, “The Life and Times of Cozy Eggleston and His Jazz Band,” is a Captivating Account of a Gifted, Self-Taught Saxophonist
Recent release “The Life and Times of Cozy Eggleston and His Jazz Band: Featuring His Wife Marie Stone,” from Page Publishing author Connie J. Eggleston MSW, CPM, is an intriguing work that shares the remarkable life story of the self-taught saxophonist.
Oklahoma City, OK, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Connie J. Eggleston MSW, CPM, who currently resides in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has completed her new book, “The Life and Times of Cozy Eggleston and His Jazz Band: Featuring His Wife Marie Stone”: a unique biography that delves into the history of jazz as it discusses the career of Cozy Eggleston.
Author Connie J. Eggleston MSW, CPM was born and reared in Chicago, Illinois. It’s a city well known for its jazz. She grew up around jazz. Both parents played the saxophone. Her father formed his band, of which her mother was a member. They performed throughout the United States. Her parents were prominent jazz artists with an interesting history. This inspired her to write a book about them. She wanted to capture the story of their lives in writing. A book was one way to leave a written legacy for her parents. She started recording her dad telling his story after her mom passed.
Connie developed an interest in writing in high school. She enjoyed reading books and writing reports for class assignments. She honed her writing skills as an English major in college. Later in life, during her twenty-six-year career in state government, she became a grant writer, successfully obtaining operating funds for the organization. Connie wrote white papers, program evaluation reports, and research papers. In addition, the “Southwestern Journal of Aging” featured an article she wrote in its publication.
Author Connie J. Eggleston MSW, CPM writes, “Listening to my dad, CJ ‘Cozy’ Eggleston, over the years, telling me about his life, inspired the writing of this book. I wanted to have a historical account of my parents’ extraordinary and interesting lives to leave their legacy. Also, this account would give my current and future generations knowledge of their ancestors. In addition, it would give people insight into the lives of jazz musicians. My parents were artists who traveled to make a decent living. In addition, this book details the evolution of music in this country from its beginning to now. My siblings and I spent about five years without our parents. During that era, most artists traveled without their children. This was not unusual. However, most women didn’t travel with their husbands and were able to care for their children at home. In this case, my mother was a member of her husband’s band, playing the alto saxophone. So my paternal grandmother, who was single at that time, accepted the responsibility of caring for us. We went to live with her in Cairo, Illinois. After five years under her care, there was an event that changed our lives. My grandmother could no longer take care of us because she had a serious stroke. So my parents had to care for us again. They stopped road travel and moved my siblings and me back to Chicago.”
Published by Page Publishing, Connie J. Eggleston MSW, CPM’s spellbinding work allows readers to experience the story of Cozy’s career.
