Author Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia’s New Book, "It's Okay, I Toot Too!" is a Charming and Comical Tale All About the Wonders of Passing Gas and How Everyone Does It
Recent release “It's Okay, I Toot Too!” from Page Publishing author Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia, is a delightful tale that follows a bear named Robby, who constantly toots wherever he goes. Rather than being embarrassed by his habit, Robby embraces it, and is proud of himself each time as he knows that passing gas is perfectly healthy and something that everybody does.
Fremont, CA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia has completed her new book, “It's Okay, I Toot Too!”: a hilarious story that follows a bear named Robby who often passes gas and is proud of it because it is a natural thing that everyone does.
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, author Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia was constantly encouraged by her parents to be creative while growing up. Learning crafts and skills from her talented parents and several aunties, Eileen became a successful tailor in her own shop, Said with Threads. While raising her children and grandson with husband, Robert, Eileen found many stories inspired by the pieces of the childhood lives the kids left behind. These stories would be destined to be put together into books to be shared with everyone.
Eileen writes, “God made our bodies || Each a perfect one || He threw in the toots || To make life fun. Sometimes they’re smelly || Sometimes they’re loud || When people say, ‘Oh Robby,’ || I say, ''scuse me. I did it and I’m proud!'”
Published by Page Publishing, Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia’s engaging and uproarious tale is sure to capture the imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Robby’s journey, as well as help parents and guardians connect with readers of all ages over the universal experience of tooting.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “It's Okay, I Toot Too!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
