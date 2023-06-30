Author Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia’s New Book, "It's Okay, I Toot Too!" is a Charming and Comical Tale All About the Wonders of Passing Gas and How Everyone Does It

Recent release “It's Okay, I Toot Too!” from Page Publishing author Eileen Tanaka-Sylvia, is a delightful tale that follows a bear named Robby, who constantly toots wherever he goes. Rather than being embarrassed by his habit, Robby embraces it, and is proud of himself each time as he knows that passing gas is perfectly healthy and something that everybody does.