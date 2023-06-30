Dr. Roger B. Proffer Sr.’s Newly Released "The Tabernacle of Life" is a Comprehensive Look at the Life of Christ
“The Tabernacle of Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Roger B. Proffer Sr., is a helpful resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of Jesus Christ as told within the pages of the Old Testament.
Crystal River, FL, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Tabernacle of Life”: a useful tool for students of the Bible. “The Tabernacle of Life” is the creation of published author Dr. Roger B. Proffer Sr., a dedicated husband and Air Force veteran who was invited to the Rotary Club of Kings Bay, Crystal River, in April of 2002 and has served as secretary and president. Roger has also faithfully served in the Rotary District 6950 board and was elected governor for the year of 2013–2014. During his time, he directed fire engine projects for Mexico and Guatemala, also several water projects in Honduras. Roger received a Meritorious Service from Rotary International in 2011. In 2017, Roger received the prestigious award for Rotarians who demonstrate their commitment to helping others by volunteering their time and talents—the “Service above Self” award. Roger was awarded his Master of Divinity in 2020 and Doctor of Theology in 2021 from the Revelation School of Ministry.
Dr. Proffer shares, “In the many years that our Lord Jesus Christ has given me, I have served as a businessman, humanitarian, missionary, evangelist, pastor, and teacher. In service to humanity, I spent a season as a councilman, working to improve our city, Crystal River, Florida, where I now call home.
“As a member of Rotary International, I served as president of one of the local Rotary clubs and later as governor of District 6950 located on the west coast of Florida. In this position, I collaborated with missionaries in Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala, overseeing humanitarian projects. For this part of my journey, I received from Rotary International their highest award, 'Service above Self.'
“I receive Christ as my Lord and Savior at the age of thirty-two, after I was told that I had little time to live because of lung disease. After Bible college, my wife, Linda, and I traveled to Harlingen, Texas, to do mission work in Mexico. During this time, my health returned, and I started the study of the Tabernacle of Moses.
“After this period, we traveled throughout Texas as an evangelist, and for family reasons, we then moved to Florida. Over the years, I have pastored a church, did evangelistic work, and taught this study at the Revelation School of Ministry.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Roger B. Proffer Sr.’s new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider the carefully presented information drawn from the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “The Tabernacle of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tabernacle of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
