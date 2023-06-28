Nicholas Yeo, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, Presented in the Asia-Pacific PAI-SOA Joint Symposium in Indonesia
In the Asia-Pacific Society of Actuaries and Persatuan Aktuari Indonesia Joint Symposium Conference 2023, the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, Nicholas Yeo delivered a presentation on Professionalism.
Bali, Indonesia, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the Joint Symposium Conference 2023 organized by the Society of Actuaries (SOA) in collaboration with Persatuan Aktuari Indonesia (PAI) held in Bali, Nicholas Yeo, the Founder and Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions delivered a presentation on Professionalism.
Nicholas Yeo highlighted the Code of Professional Conduct of the Society of Actuaries, which covers professional integrity, qualification standards, standards of practice, communication and disclosure, conflict of interest, control of work products, confidentiality, advertising titles and designations and violations of the code of professional conduct. He presented case studies and shared actual real-life examples when encountered with professionalism issues.
The PAI-SOA Joint Seminar for Asia Pacific is a prestigious event organized by the Society of Actuaries (SOA) in collaboration with Persatuan Aktuaris Indonesia (PAI) which took place from 20-22 June 2023. The seminar was held at The Stones Hotel in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, and was be attended by actuaries, insurance professionals, finance and investment practitioners and other industry experts from the Asia Pacific region and beyond. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions' role as network sponsor was to facilitate meaningful connections and promote knowledge sharing, contributing to the development and advancement of the actuarial profession.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 6 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
