Joseph L. Salmieri Sr.’s Newly Released "Trials of a Christian Truck Driver" is an Inspiring Memoir That Encourages Readers to Look for God’s Blessings No Matter What
“Trials of a Christian Truck Driver,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph L. Salmieri Sr., shares a heartfelt testimony of the power of faith as the author recounts key life experiences that shaped his spiritual growth and well-being.
Lindenwold, NJ, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Trials of a Christian Truck Driver”: a concise but impactful spiritual autobiography. “Trials of a Christian Truck Driver” is the creation of published author Joseph L. Salmieri Sr., who has been a truck driver since 2003. He has been married to his wonderful wife, Lorraine Salmieri, for twenty years, and he is a loving father to his eight children. Joseph is currently still a truck driver in New Jersey.
Salmieri shares, “This book is to let people know that the trials in life set before us are for our good in order to grow closer to Christ. They are also set before us so we learn to be thankful in the bad, the good, and the things that happen to us in our everyday lives. It is to grow us and get us ready for eternity and to share with others what God has promised us and, ultimately, to show how God provides for us in times of need.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph L. Salmieri Sr.’s new book shares a firm lesson the importance of following God in all things as the author examines key moments that proved God’s hand upon his life.
Consumers can purchase “Trials of a Christian Truck Driver” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trials of a Christian Truck Driver,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
