Joseph L. Salmieri Sr.’s Newly Released "Trials of a Christian Truck Driver" is an Inspiring Memoir That Encourages Readers to Look for God’s Blessings No Matter What

“Trials of a Christian Truck Driver,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph L. Salmieri Sr., shares a heartfelt testimony of the power of faith as the author recounts key life experiences that shaped his spiritual growth and well-being.