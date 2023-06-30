Bettie Fontaine Thompson’s Newly Released “God’s Hand on My Life: He Has Never Let Me Go” is a Celebration of All Life Has Offered
“God’s Hand on My Life: He Has Never Let Me Go,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bettie Fontaine Thompson, is an engaging memoir that takes readers to the heart of a woman’s journey of faith as she overcomes tragedy and discovers triumph in Christ.
Cary, NC, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Hand on My Life: He Has Never Let Me Go”: a potent reminder of God’s unwavering provisions. “God’s Hand on My Life: He Has Never Let Me Go” is the creation of published author Bettie Fontaine Thompson, a resident of Cary, North Carolina.
Thompson shares, “God has had His hand on the author’s life throughout her days. He has never let her go, no matter the depths of darkness to which she has descended. From her early life loss of her birth father to her marriage to the love of her life and her eventual marriage break up to her blossoming as a vibrant Christian witness to God’s saving, healing power, this story is a compelling one of God’s constant provision for her in all circumstances.
“Readers will be delighted by the joyous family interactions, dismayed by the struggles and sin that threatened to defeat her, and dramatically lifted by the triumph of faith in which Bettie has grown.
“It is a story that is hard to put down, compelling the reader to want to read to the end of the drama as quickly as possible. Surely, God’s hand on her life reveals that, in truth, He has never let her go. This promise of hope is not only for the author but for all seeking God’s help, forgiveness, and saving grace. No matter what one is going through, they can rely on God’s goodness and faithfulness. Bettie is a witness to the love and gracious provision of Jesus Christ in all circumstances and in all struggles of life.
“Come and see the joy that is Jesus. His promise to never leave us nor forsake us has proved true for Bettie and will do so for all who trust in Him. To God be all glory and honor and blessing! Hallelujah! Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bettie Fontaine Thompson’s new book is certain to tug at the heartstrings as readers discover a woman of determination and spirit.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Hand on My Life: He Has Never Let Me Go” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Hand on My Life: He Has Never Let Me Go,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
