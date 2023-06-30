Author Larondis Crawford’s New Book, "Biloxi Native Chronicles: Closet of Skeletons," is a Suspenseful and Gripping Tale of Crime, Passion, and Its Consequences

Recent release “Biloxi Native Chronicles: Closet of Skeletons,” from Page Publishing author Larondis Crawford, weaves a spellbinding narrative of the criminal escapades of Alonzo Godson and the lives of his loved ones. As law enforcement begins to close in on him, dangerous criminal enemies rear their heads, causing Godson to fight for not only his life, but those he holds close to him.