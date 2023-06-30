Author Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun’s New Book, "Boldly Speaking," Tells the True and Compelling Account of the Life and Passion of the Author, a Nigerian American Immigrant

Recent release “Boldly Speaking: An Autobiography: A Nigerian American Immigrant Story,” from Page Publishing author Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun, is a heartfelt and poignant autobiographical account that follows the author throughout the course of his life, revealing the struggles and triumphs he experienced along the way, his relationship with his family, and his fight for survival in America.