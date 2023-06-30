Author Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun’s New Book, "Boldly Speaking," Tells the True and Compelling Account of the Life and Passion of the Author, a Nigerian American Immigrant
Recent release “Boldly Speaking: An Autobiography: A Nigerian American Immigrant Story,” from Page Publishing author Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun, is a heartfelt and poignant autobiographical account that follows the author throughout the course of his life, revealing the struggles and triumphs he experienced along the way, his relationship with his family, and his fight for survival in America.
La Vergne, TN, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun, a prolific writer originally from Benin City, Nigeria, has completed his new book, “Boldly Speaking: An Autobiography: A Nigerian American Immigrant Story”: a gripping and captivating novel that follows the author’s life beginning at the age of three, and the various trials he faced on his journey to find success and a better life for himself in America, and how his relationships with family forever shaped his future.
“In this book, I have a compelling life story to tell beginning at age three,” writes Eguakun. “I will walk you through my journey from birth and growing up in Benin City, Nigeria, to becoming an accomplished, successful professional in America. I will introduce you to my close-knit family, starting with my beloved, simplistic mother; my grandma who had the greatest influence on me and who instilled in me the confidence to be the very best I can be; my dad who taught me discipline and patience; the snakebite episode at four; my scheme to evade school at first grade; my maternal uncles who nurtured and mentored my aspiration; and my aunties who were always there for me.
“You will learn about my elementary school education, including the preliminary stages of my academic transformation and spiritual awareness, college (high school) experience, school riot, graduation under abnormal circumstances, first job as an elementary school teacher, my dream job as a Nigeria Airways booking representative, planning to go to America for further studies, the pledge to my girlfriend to be celibate, arrival in America, and the ensued traumatic experience that changed me.
“I will also tell you about my struggles to survive in America, university experience/graduation, the births of my daughters, the difficult experience of becoming a young father (breaking my pledge), first home visit, losing my grandma, the subsequent forced separation from my kids, getting married to the love of my life, and going back home to conduct my dad’s burial. So please buckle up for a fascinating experience.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun’s riveting memoir will take readers on an unforgettable experience as they follow along on the author’s journey to navigate and overcome the struggles placed on his path. Deeply personal and emotional, Eguakun bares his soul as he shares his story in the hopes of connecting with readers who have faced similar experiences and circumstances, helping them to know they are not alone in the challenges they face.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boldly Speaking: An Autobiography: A Nigerian American Immigrant Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In this book, I have a compelling life story to tell beginning at age three,” writes Eguakun. “I will walk you through my journey from birth and growing up in Benin City, Nigeria, to becoming an accomplished, successful professional in America. I will introduce you to my close-knit family, starting with my beloved, simplistic mother; my grandma who had the greatest influence on me and who instilled in me the confidence to be the very best I can be; my dad who taught me discipline and patience; the snakebite episode at four; my scheme to evade school at first grade; my maternal uncles who nurtured and mentored my aspiration; and my aunties who were always there for me.
“You will learn about my elementary school education, including the preliminary stages of my academic transformation and spiritual awareness, college (high school) experience, school riot, graduation under abnormal circumstances, first job as an elementary school teacher, my dream job as a Nigeria Airways booking representative, planning to go to America for further studies, the pledge to my girlfriend to be celibate, arrival in America, and the ensued traumatic experience that changed me.
“I will also tell you about my struggles to survive in America, university experience/graduation, the births of my daughters, the difficult experience of becoming a young father (breaking my pledge), first home visit, losing my grandma, the subsequent forced separation from my kids, getting married to the love of my life, and going back home to conduct my dad’s burial. So please buckle up for a fascinating experience.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerry Osabuohien Eguakun’s riveting memoir will take readers on an unforgettable experience as they follow along on the author’s journey to navigate and overcome the struggles placed on his path. Deeply personal and emotional, Eguakun bares his soul as he shares his story in the hopes of connecting with readers who have faced similar experiences and circumstances, helping them to know they are not alone in the challenges they face.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boldly Speaking: An Autobiography: A Nigerian American Immigrant Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories