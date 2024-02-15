F1 Savannahs Cats Sanctuary Leads the Way in Ethical Breeding and Wildlife Conservation

The passage highlights the advocacy against cat mills and unethical breeders, which has made the speaker unpopular within the "savannah cat community." The breeders' lack of effort in creating anxiety-free kittens has resulted in a negative reputation for the breed. The year 2023 has seen an increase in the infusion of serval blood into "F1 savannah" cats, a competitive trend that is not beneficial in terms of health, legality, aggression, and spraying.