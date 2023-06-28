Sydney's Small Businesses Overpaying for Website Development - WP Focus Offers an Affordable Website Development Alternative
WP Focus, Sydney's leading WordPress development firm, has noticed a trend of small businesses being charge over the odds for their website development and is determined to put an end to this practice by offering affordable WordPress development services that deliver excellent websites at a fraction of the cost.
Sydney, Australia, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Having a professional, functional, and responsive website plays a crucial part in the success of every small business.
However, recent studies by Tech Business News (https://www.techbusinessnews.com.au/news/web-developers-under-fire-for-charging-exorbitant-prices-for-wordpress-website-design/) have revealed an alarming trend among small businesses in Sydney: they are overpaying considerably for their web development services, with many providers charging exorbitant fees for websites.
Recognizing this concerning pattern, WP Focus, a leading WordPress development company, has announced its commitment to supporting Sydney's small businesses by offering affordable, high-quality web development solutions that promise not to compromise on quality.
Understanding the True Cost of Website Development
The value of a professional website cannot be overstated. However, the costs associated with creating a robust online presence are often a significant barrier for small businesses. A recent study by Australia's Tech Business News reveals that small businesses are being charged over $4,000 for basic WordPress website development—a fee that many are struggling to afford.
WP Focus' Solution: Quality at an Affordable Rate
WP Focus, an experienced WordPress development company, is seeking to change the status quo. Understanding the specific needs of small businesses, WP Focus is ready to deliver top-tier website development services at a fraction of the market price.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and it's only fair that they get access to affordable, quality web development solutions," says David Murphy, Managing Director of WP Focus. "We have seen firsthand the rates that some of these companies are charging, and we knew something needed to be done.
"Collaborating with Sydney WordPress developers who understand the true value of a website development project can save these small businesses a fortune."
WP Focus is a WordPress development agency that has been developing WordPress websites and eCommerce websites for businesses of all sizes across Sydney since 2005.
They offer a comprehensive range of services, from website design and WordPress development to website speed optimization, Local SEO, and ongoing maintenance. This ensures that Sydney's small businesses can establish a robust online presence without breaking the bank.
A Call to Sydney's Small Businesses
WP Focus invites all small business owners in Sydney to get in touch to discuss their website development needs. By choosing WP Focus, businesses will benefit from professional services delivered by experienced WordPress developers while also enjoying significant cost savings.
And if you already have a web design or web development quote from a developer and want to check if you're being overcharged, contact WP Focus, and they can tell you the true cost.
About WP Focus:
WP Focus is a leading WordPress development company based in Sydney. They provide cost-effective, quality web solutions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and affordability, WP Focus is dedicated to helping businesses establish a strong digital footprint and drive growth.
Contact
WP FocusContact
David Murphy
+61421033433
https://wpfocus.com.au
