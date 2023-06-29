EnvioHQ Launches Open Beta Program, Empowering Small Owner-Operated Trucking Companies to Scale Seamlessly

EnvioHQ, a leading logistics solutions provider, has announced the launch of its open beta program for small owner-operated trucking companies. The program offers a comprehensive Transportation Management System (TMS) platform designed to address the unique needs of these companies and support their growth from a single truck operation to a fleet of 100 trucks.