[stan] is the New Social Community App for Fans to Interact with Artists
First-of-its-kind social platform offers an immersive experience through exclusive content for fans to connect with artists from all over the world.
Seoul, Korea, South, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New social app [stan] announces its launch, a first-of-its-kind social network platform that brings artists and fans together in one global community, offering real fan interaction through new and exclusive artist content, live streaming, and social and visual gamification.
The platform boasts a diverse line-up of artist channels, such as EDM pioneer Ultra Music Festival Asia, Argentinian postmodern theatre show Fuerza Bruta, and a variety of K-Artists ranging from K-Pop idol groups, R&B singers, actors and more. New artists are on-boarded regularly, including singers, actors, and creative artists; forming an all-rounded and inclusive roster of global artists.
Founded by Dr. Anthony Park and John H. Chi, both of whom are experts in the entertainment and tech scene with decades of experience, [stan] was designed with the vision of redefining fan-engagement by building an inclusive global fan community, in a safe, seamless, and transparent space.
"We are excited to launch such a novel platform that not only provides real engagement between fans and artists, but also empowers fans to explore new means of interaction by building an amplified experience through social, livestream, and visual content," says Dr. Park. "With [stan], we strive to create meaningful experiences for fans globally, and for anyone who loves music and values digital experiences."
On [stan], users can upload and share photos and videos, and easily interact with artists by liking, commenting, and leaving reactions on artist posts. All users will have access to the latest entertainment news in the explore page, where they can also discover global trending artist content. The platform also has an in-app live streaming service, where fans will be instantly notified once their followed artists go live on the app.
[stan] is available for download on iOS and Android in over 90 countries. Find out more at https://stan.win/.
