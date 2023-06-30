Author Luisa Tennant’s New Book, "Your Army of Dollars Coloring Book," is Designed to Teach Readers of All Ages the Importance of Using Money to Build a Successful Future

Recent release “Your Army of Dollars Coloring Book,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luisa Tennant, is a charming coloring book designed to teach young readers how to put one's money to good use in order to create a healthy and bright life, from ensuring one has proper housing and other basic needs met, to using money set aside for fun and exciting purchases.