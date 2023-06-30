Author Luisa Tennant’s New Book, "Your Army of Dollars Coloring Book," is Designed to Teach Readers of All Ages the Importance of Using Money to Build a Successful Future
Recent release “Your Army of Dollars Coloring Book,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Luisa Tennant, is a charming coloring book designed to teach young readers how to put one's money to good use in order to create a healthy and bright life, from ensuring one has proper housing and other basic needs met, to using money set aside for fun and exciting purchases.
Des Plaines, IL, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Luisa Tennant has completed her new book, “Your Army of Dollars Coloring Book”: an interactive coloring book to help teach young readers the importance of financial literacy and using one’s money in order to live a healthy and fulfilling life.
“Right now you are a kid…,” writes Tennant. “But once you get an army of dollars, you will become a commander. A commander must know what orders to give when he gets an army of soldier dollars. Read along and learn commands to make soldier dollars protect you for the rest of your life!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Luisa Tennant’s engaging tale is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers, and help them understand the importance of saving money, taxes, and using one’s money to purchase things necessary for a safe life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Your Army of Dollars Coloring Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
