Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Has Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses. Growing via Recurring Revenue and Innovation.
Los Angeles, CA, June 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- STS, for the fifth year in a row, has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.
MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
Channel Futures is pleased to name STS to the 2023 MSP 501, ranking 142 overall.
James Waryck, CEO of STS had this to say, "This is first and foremost a team effort, one that adheres to the STS Core Values, an integral part that drives our organization to this level of recognition and success. We strive for excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement day in and day out here at STS. I’m proud of our team and I thank them for their dedication, teamwork, and support.”
This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Futures website and honored during a special ceremony at the Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Miami, Florida.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and hybrid work forces.
“The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today,” said Jeff O’Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. “The MSP 501 ranking doesn’t award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices, and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor.”
“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward.”
The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drive Channel Futures’ market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support their editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies and educational offerings.
Background
The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
Strategic Technology Solutions has over 15 years of experience in the managed IT services space. It specializes in providing cybersecurity and managed IT services to the legal industry and is proud to be one of the only providers that hold the SSAE-21 SOC 2 Type II certification.
For more information on Strategic Technology Solutions (STS), please visit https://stspartner.com.
STS partners with and supports law firms throughout the US.
For more information:
