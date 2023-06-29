Inaugural Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race in Hutto

Swim Bike Run Fun Events is pleased to announce the inaugural Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race in Hutto, Texas. The event will support the Black Families of Hutto (BFOH) education and youth development scholarship fund for Hutto High School students while promoting fun and fitness. Participants of all ages are welcome to join the race and enjoy a scenic route, activities, and attractions. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.