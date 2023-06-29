Inaugural Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race in Hutto
Swim Bike Run Fun Events is pleased to announce the inaugural Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race in Hutto, Texas. The event will support the Black Families of Hutto (BFOH) education and youth development scholarship fund for Hutto High School students while promoting fun and fitness. Participants of all ages are welcome to join the race and enjoy a scenic route, activities, and attractions. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Hutto, TX, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swim Bike Run Fun Events is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race, scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023, at Fritz Park in Hutto. This unique community event aims to bring together fitness enthusiasts and community members of all ages for a fun-filled day of running, fundraising, and activities in support of a worthy cause.
The Hippo Dash 5K Run/Walk and Family 1 Miler event is designed to raise funds and awareness for the Black Families of Hutto Education and Youth Development Subgroup Scholarship Fund. This organization is dedicated to increasing opportunities for Hutto High School youth to attend college, trade school, or start a technical career. By participating in this exciting event, runners and sponsors will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of Hutto High School students in our community.
Participants in the Hippo Dash 5K will embark on a scenic route that winds through the picturesque Fritz Park and Cottonwood Trail. This event offers a 5K, Family 1 Miler, and Kids 1K Dash, making it a true family fun event. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to take part, from avid athletes seeking a competitive challenge to casual walkers looking to support a great cause. The race will feature hippo experiences on the course, timed results, and all participants will receive a commemorative event shirt and medals. A special grand prize will be awarded to the overall 5K winner.
In addition to the race, the Hippo Dash 5K will offer a range of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages. Local vendors will showcase their products and services, providing a fantastic opportunity for businesses to engage with the community. Live entertainment, food trucks, face painting, and other family-friendly activities will ensure a day of fun and enjoyment for everyone.
By becoming a sponsor of the Hippo Dash 5K, local businesses and organizations can demonstrate their commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering partners prominent recognition and visibility before, during, and after the event. Interested sponsors are encouraged to contact Race Director Camille Baptiste to discuss the available options.
"We are thrilled to launch the Hippo Dash 5K Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race," said Camille Baptiste, Race Director at Swim Bike Run Fun Events. "This event represents our ongoing commitment to support Hutto Youth & BFOH High School Scholarships Fund and create a positive impact in our community. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fitness, fun family activities, camaraderie, and giving back."
Registration for the Hippo Dash 5K is now open, and individuals or teams can sign up at https://runsignup.com/hippodash. Early bird registration offers a discounted rate for those who sign up before July 31, 2023. All registered participants will receive a race kit that includes a commemorative t-shirt, race bib, and other goodies.
For more information about the Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race, including sponsorship opportunities, volunteer registration, or any other inquiries, please visit https://www.swimbikerunfun.net/sponsorship or contact Camille Baptiste at info@swimbikerunfun.net.
About Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events:
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is a non-profit endurance sports and fitness-focused organization. We are dedicated to empowering new athletes to participate in endurance sports by providing a supportive environment through coaching, training, events, and community programs. As a non-profit organization, we bring community-supported running experiences to Central Texas, making a positive impact on the lives of women and youth. For more information, visit www.swimbikerunfun.net.
The Hippo Dash 5K Run/Walk and Family 1 Miler event is designed to raise funds and awareness for the Black Families of Hutto Education and Youth Development Subgroup Scholarship Fund. This organization is dedicated to increasing opportunities for Hutto High School youth to attend college, trade school, or start a technical career. By participating in this exciting event, runners and sponsors will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of Hutto High School students in our community.
Participants in the Hippo Dash 5K will embark on a scenic route that winds through the picturesque Fritz Park and Cottonwood Trail. This event offers a 5K, Family 1 Miler, and Kids 1K Dash, making it a true family fun event. Runners and walkers of all skill levels and ages are encouraged to take part, from avid athletes seeking a competitive challenge to casual walkers looking to support a great cause. The race will feature hippo experiences on the course, timed results, and all participants will receive a commemorative event shirt and medals. A special grand prize will be awarded to the overall 5K winner.
In addition to the race, the Hippo Dash 5K will offer a range of activities and attractions for attendees of all ages. Local vendors will showcase their products and services, providing a fantastic opportunity for businesses to engage with the community. Live entertainment, food trucks, face painting, and other family-friendly activities will ensure a day of fun and enjoyment for everyone.
By becoming a sponsor of the Hippo Dash 5K, local businesses and organizations can demonstrate their commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering partners prominent recognition and visibility before, during, and after the event. Interested sponsors are encouraged to contact Race Director Camille Baptiste to discuss the available options.
"We are thrilled to launch the Hippo Dash 5K Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race," said Camille Baptiste, Race Director at Swim Bike Run Fun Events. "This event represents our ongoing commitment to support Hutto Youth & BFOH High School Scholarships Fund and create a positive impact in our community. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fitness, fun family activities, camaraderie, and giving back."
Registration for the Hippo Dash 5K is now open, and individuals or teams can sign up at https://runsignup.com/hippodash. Early bird registration offers a discounted rate for those who sign up before July 31, 2023. All registered participants will receive a race kit that includes a commemorative t-shirt, race bib, and other goodies.
For more information about the Hippo Dash 5K & Family 1 Miler Community Scholarship Fundraiser Race, including sponsorship opportunities, volunteer registration, or any other inquiries, please visit https://www.swimbikerunfun.net/sponsorship or contact Camille Baptiste at info@swimbikerunfun.net.
About Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events:
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is a non-profit endurance sports and fitness-focused organization. We are dedicated to empowering new athletes to participate in endurance sports by providing a supportive environment through coaching, training, events, and community programs. As a non-profit organization, we bring community-supported running experiences to Central Texas, making a positive impact on the lives of women and youth. For more information, visit www.swimbikerunfun.net.
Contact
Swim Bike Run Fun EventsContact
Camille Baptiste
512-537-5518
www.swimbikerunfun.net
Camille Baptiste
512-537-5518
www.swimbikerunfun.net
Categories