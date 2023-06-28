Kimberly D. Brock Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Fayetteville, GA, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly D. Brock of Liberty, Kentucky, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and great success in the technical security engineering field.
About Kimberly D. Brock
Kimberly D. Brock is a technical security engineer with SMC3, a leading Less Than Truckload (LTL) and truckload data and solutions provider. With more than 85 years of history supporting the complex transportation niche, SMC³ is revered for its rich expertise, operational excellence and neutrality across the supply chain. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers (LSPs) and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert LTL and truckload bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher return on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market.
Brock earned an M.S. in Information Technology from Western Governors University. She is responsible for infrastructure, security, governance, and compliance. She is also a certified speaker and coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.
In her spare time, Kimberly enjoys teaching Sunday school, reading, and embracing personal growth.
For more information, visit: www.smc3.com
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Kimberly D. Brock
Kimberly D. Brock is a technical security engineer with SMC3, a leading Less Than Truckload (LTL) and truckload data and solutions provider. With more than 85 years of history supporting the complex transportation niche, SMC³ is revered for its rich expertise, operational excellence and neutrality across the supply chain. More than 5,000 North American shippers, carriers, logistics service providers (LSPs) and freight-payment companies rely on SMC³’s sophisticated LTL base rates, content, and expert LTL and truckload bidding and planning tools to make the best business decisions, achieve higher return on their transportation investment, and meet the dynamic demands of the market.
Brock earned an M.S. in Information Technology from Western Governors University. She is responsible for infrastructure, security, governance, and compliance. She is also a certified speaker and coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.
In her spare time, Kimberly enjoys teaching Sunday school, reading, and embracing personal growth.
For more information, visit: www.smc3.com
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Geri Shumer
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories