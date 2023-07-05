Author D.J. Price’s New Book, “The Tales of Elveron: Book One,” is a Riveting Story of Men and Magic, Dwarves and Dragons in an Eternal Battle Between Good and Evil

Recent release “The Tales of Elveron: Book One,” from Page Publishing author D.J. Price, is a spellbinding introduction to his exciting new fantasy adventure series set in a vast and mystical land coveted by the evil tyrant, King Velro and defended at every turn by the noble priestess Lady Clair and her friend, the young but intrepid knight Valin.