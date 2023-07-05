Author D.J. Price’s New Book, “The Tales of Elveron: Book One,” is a Riveting Story of Men and Magic, Dwarves and Dragons in an Eternal Battle Between Good and Evil
Recent release “The Tales of Elveron: Book One,” from Page Publishing author D.J. Price, is a spellbinding introduction to his exciting new fantasy adventure series set in a vast and mystical land coveted by the evil tyrant, King Velro and defended at every turn by the noble priestess Lady Clair and her friend, the young but intrepid knight Valin.
New York, NY, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D.J. Price, a Michigan native and father of one with a lifelong passion for the written word, has completed his new book, “The Tales of Elveron: Book One”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
“The Tales of Elveron: Book One” is a sword-and-sorcery fantasy set in the magical world of Elveron. The high priestess Lady Clair Everrose and her childhood friend Valin Hawkwing embark on an epic quest as the evil tyrant King Velro Othrom seeks to restore his powers… But are his plans deeper than that, or is there something else in the shadows awaiting to reveal itself? The perils of their quest are filled with dangers of all sorts hidden around every corner.
Journey through the mountains, forests, and the vast lands in the world of Elveron as Lady Clair and Valin forge countless friendships, discover many relics and treasures of untold power, are faced with the greatest challenges of their lives. Will they become our heroes and rise to become legends for all of time? Or will the tyrant king prevail against our “heroes?” But with a fall of one evil, another always rises in its place.
With new horizons, the “heroes,” having attained new powers, now face a mysterious group of necromancers with plans to unleash an evil unlike anything seen before in the world of Elveron. Will the new threat be more than what the heroes can handle? If they are, will the outcome be without loss on both sides? Mystic visions have been foretold of a time when Lady Clair would become queen and bring hope of everlasting peace to the world of Elveron. Lady Clair hopes it is so… but doubts such a peace can last as the fate of two worlds may be intertwined together in a mystery waiting to be revealed in a land of adventure, full of tales and wonder.
Published by Page Publishing, D.J. Price’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Tales of Elveron: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
