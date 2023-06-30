Author Melissa Jones’s New Book, "Their Bun, Our Oven," Follows the Author and Her Family Through Her Journey of Becoming a Surrogate and Fulfilling a Lifelong Calling

Recent release “Their Bun, Our Oven: Memoirs of a Surrogate,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melissa Jones, is an eye-opening exploration of what it was like for her to serve as a surrogate, from her initial decision to carry another's child to birth. Throughout her story, Jones discusses why she always wanted to be a surrogate and the health risks she and the baby faced along the way.