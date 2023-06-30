Author Melissa Jones’s New Book, "Their Bun, Our Oven," Follows the Author and Her Family Through Her Journey of Becoming a Surrogate and Fulfilling a Lifelong Calling
Recent release “Their Bun, Our Oven: Memoirs of a Surrogate,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Melissa Jones, is an eye-opening exploration of what it was like for her to serve as a surrogate, from her initial decision to carry another's child to birth. Throughout her story, Jones discusses why she always wanted to be a surrogate and the health risks she and the baby faced along the way.
Stilwell, KS, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Jones has completed her new book, “Their Bun, Our Oven: Memoirs of a Surrogate”: a profound account of the author’s experiences as a surrogate and how her journey impacted both the author and her family.
Originally born and raised in Texas, author Melissa Jones moved to the Kansas City area with her family when she was sixteen. After attending the University of Missouri and Avila University, studying psychology, Melissa began her career as a mental health therapist in 2013 and continues practicing today in a private setting. Currently, Melissa resides in a small community in Kansas with her husband, Brandon, and their two daughters.
“Would you risk your life to follow your dreams? I did. Only I didn’t know it at the time,” writes Jones.
“For years, I longed to be a surrogate. I offered for friends struggling with fertility, even before I had my own children. My heart has always hurt for women who yearned for a family that their bodies couldn’t give them.
“After completing our family, my husband and I embarked on the journey of getting matched with a hopeful couple who couldn’t conceive. We did, and what unfolded over the next few months was something no one could have expected, even putting my and the baby’s lives in danger.
“I survived by the grace of God, started writing, and these are my memoirs of a surrogate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Melissa Jones’s compelling tale will take readers on a deeply emotional journey as they discover what it can be like to carry another’s child, and both the joy and complications that can arise. Thought-provoking and moving, Jones weaves a beautiful and stirring memoir that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Their Bun, Our Oven: Memoirs of a Surrogate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
