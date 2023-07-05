Sandra Marquez’s Newly Released "My Journey Through Scripture" is a Powerful Collection of Personal Experiences and a Growing Faith
“My Journey Through Scripture: Testimonies of how God’s Word helped me on my journey through life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra Marquez, has a deeply personal message of appreciation for all God has provided that encourages readers to look for the blessing in each day.
Oakdale, CA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Journey Through Scripture: Testimonies of how God’s Word helped me on my journey through life”: a potent reminder of the comfort and guidance one can find in dedicated faith. “My Journey Through Scripture: Testimonies of how God’s Word helped me on my journey through life” is the creation of published author Sandra Marquez, a dedicated wife, stepmother, and grandmother who resides in California.
Sandra shares, “For anyone who has ever felt like giving up! Walking away seemed like the easiest thing to do at the time, didn’t it? This life is just too difficult—how will I ever survive this storm? Surely, this is the one that will cause me to sink!
“In My Journey through Scripture, Sandra shares deep, heartfelt stories of her journey through sorrow and pain as well as many wonderful testimonies of everyday life and struggles. In the midst of it all, she learned to laugh again, the importance of enjoying the simple things in life and spending time with those close to her.
“It was in her desperate moments when the enemy tried to destroy her over and over again that she found a way to let out all her emotions. It was through journaling her experiences that she felt a sense of peace and strength to move ahead. It was on the pages and pages of her writings that she wrote out the scriptures that helped her through her most difficult times.
“Each and every one of us is on a journey, and though each person’s journey is different, one thing is for sure: we will all face obstacles along the way. If you’ve ever found yourself in this situation, be reminded that you are not alone. God is always near, even in the moments when you feel lonely and afraid.
“Through her stories and testimonies, you will come to realize how vital it is to cling to the Word of God. It is in the most desperate and trying situations you encounter that you will experience God’s love, peace, and faithfulness. You do not walk alone. God will always give you his light to guide you on the path ahead.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Marquez’s new book will challenge and empower readers as they reflect on their own experiences with finding connection with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “My Journey Through Scripture: Testimonies of how God’s Word helped me on my journey through life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Journey Through Scripture: Testimonies of how God’s Word helped me on my journey through life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
