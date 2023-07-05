Mary O'Neill’s Newly Released “Did You Ever Wish” is a Warmhearted Celebration of What Makes Each of Us Unique
“Did You Ever Wish,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary O'Neill, is a fun opportunity to help young readers begin to develop an appreciation for being just as God made them and avoiding the dangers of comparison.
Oakville, CT, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Did You Ever Wish”: an uplifting message of personal worth. “Did You Ever Wish” is the creation of published author Mary O'Neill, a wife and the mother of four adult children and grandmother to eight beautiful young children. Having raised her kids and now watching them raise their own, she realizes that throughout their lives, there are so many times that they compare themselves to others and want what they have. This book is about just that. She hopes she has taught them all that they are perfect just as they are.
O'Neill shares, “Every child is perfect!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary O'Neill’s new book shares an important lesson in a relatable and easy to understand format that can be enjoyed by even the youngest of readers.
Consumers can purchase “Did You Ever Wish” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Did You Ever Wish,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O'Neill shares, “Every child is perfect!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary O'Neill’s new book shares an important lesson in a relatable and easy to understand format that can be enjoyed by even the youngest of readers.
Consumers can purchase “Did You Ever Wish” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Did You Ever Wish,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories