Jeremiah Sluss’s Newly Released "The Reality of the Enemy" is an Informative Discussion of Spiritual Warfare and Tactics of Evil
“The Reality of the Enemy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeremiah Sluss, is a concise and impactful discussion of methods employed to deviate believers from God’s plan and promise of salvation.
Dexter, GA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Reality of the Enemy”: a potent reminder of the need to be aware of the dangers of temptation. “The Reality of the Enemy” is the creation of published author Jeremiah Sluss, a pastor in middle Georgia. He’s been serving in ministry for twenty-three years and is married to his wife, Lauren, and has two precious boys. Jeremiah also leads the podcast Common Sense Bible Study. Jeremiah is a double graduate of Liberty University with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.
Sluss shares, “In the Christian life, we have an enemy that has been honing his craft for a very long time. He’s a master at what he does, and his focus is to do everything possible to destroy your relationship with Jesus. How does he do it?
Through the same methods he used against Eve in the Garden of Eden. Satan’s goal is to make you think and believe lies so he can get you to a point of isolation away from God.
“This book will help you see Satan’s methods, understand how and what the enemy is trying to do, and how to avoid falling prey to his tactics.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremiah Sluss’s new book will bring readers a thought-provoking discourse on how to recognize and thwart forces against God’s light.
Consumers can purchase “The Reality of the Enemy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Reality of the Enemy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories