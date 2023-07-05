Author Dr. Terence M. Dorn’s New Book, “U.S. Critical Infrastructure,” is an Eye-Opening Look at How Rapidly Advancing Technology Poses a Serious Threat to the Nation

Recent release “U.S. Critical Infrastructure: Its Importance and Vulnerabilities to Cyber and Unmanned Systems,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Terence M. Dorn, is a thought-provoking read that examines the importance of the sixteen sectors of US critical infrastructure and their vulnerabilities to attack by unmanned systems combined with artificial intelligence for more advanced cyber-attacks.