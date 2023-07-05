Author Dr. Terence M. Dorn’s New Book, “U.S. Critical Infrastructure,” is an Eye-Opening Look at How Rapidly Advancing Technology Poses a Serious Threat to the Nation
Recent release “U.S. Critical Infrastructure: Its Importance and Vulnerabilities to Cyber and Unmanned Systems,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Terence M. Dorn, is a thought-provoking read that examines the importance of the sixteen sectors of US critical infrastructure and their vulnerabilities to attack by unmanned systems combined with artificial intelligence for more advanced cyber-attacks.
Burke, VA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Terence M. Dorn, a veteran of the U.S. Army and prolific writer, has completed his new book, “U.S. Critical Infrastructure: Its Importance and Vulnerabilities to Cyber and Unmanned Systems”: an eye-opening look at the ways in which autonomous, unmanned systems, combined with the rapidly advancing technology of artificial intelligence and machine learning, is creating a growing threat to America’s infrastructure through cybernetic attacks.
Born in Ankara, Turkey, author Dr. Terence M. Dorn traveled worldwide as the son of an Air Force chief master sergeant, eventually attending college in Nebraska where he earned two baccalaureate of art degrees in business administration and sociology from Bellevue College. Dr. Dorn joined the Army in 1985, excelled in the Army’s Air Defense Branch, and was deployed seven times to various combat zones. Two noteworthy assignments included serving as a speechwriter to the chief of staff of the Army and military assistant to the Secretary of Defense. In 2013, the author was inducted into the Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame and retired in 2014.
While serving the nation as an army officer, Dr. Dorn earned a Master of Arts degree in international relations from Boston University and a Master of Science degree in national security strategy from the National War College. In 2020, he completed his PhD in business administration from Northcentral University. Dr. Dorn’s area of specialization was in Homeland Security, and his dissertation was titled, “A Phenomenological Study Examining the Vulnerabilities of U.S. Nuclear Power Plants to Attack by Unmanned Aerial Systems.” The author’s civilian honors include induction into the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Alpha Phi Sigma, Iota Pi; the National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Alpha Pi; and the International Business Honor Society, Delta Mu Delta.
“This book provides an update to the capabilities of unmanned systems since my two previous books entitled ‘Unmanned Systems: Savior or Threat’ and ‘The Importance and Vulnerabilities of U.S. Critical Infrastructure to Unmanned Systems and Cyber,’” writes Dr. Dorn. “Our world is undergoing a revolution in how we send and receive goods, conduct surveillance and launch attacks against our enemies, and reach out and explore our terrestrial neighbors and distant galaxies. It is akin to the introduction of fire to ancient mankind and automobiles at the turn of the nineteenth century. There is much that is being done and much more yet to be developed before we accept these new wondrous and simultaneously dangerous additions to our lives. By mating autonomous unmanned systems with artificial intelligence, we are taking a step closer to the creation of a ‘Skynet’ entity.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Terence M. Dorn’s poignant tale successfully builds upon the author’s previously published works to create a larger picture of the current cyber threats facing the United States, and what can be done by America’s national security leaders to prevent such threats which could prove catastrophic by crippling the nation’s most valuable infrastructure.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “U.S. Critical Infrastructure: Its Importance and Vulnerabilities to Cyber and Unmanned Systems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
