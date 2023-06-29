Kuruma Imports Hosts Successful Open House Showcasing Iconic JDM Cars
Miami, FL, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kuruma Imports, a leading importer of Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) cars, proudly announces the resounding success of its recent open house event. Despite facing adverse weather conditions, car enthusiasts from near and far flocked to the event to witness a dazzling display of legendary JDM vehicles, including the revered Nissan Skyline R34, Toyota Supra, Mazda RX-7, and many more.
The open house was a celebration of the rich heritage and exceptional performance of JDM automobiles. Rain showers may have dampened the streets, but they failed to dampen the spirits of the attendees who were enthralled by the captivating lineup of JDM icons. The exhibition provided an unforgettable experience for all automotive enthusiasts. As an extra bonus, Kuruma provided BBQ hot dogs and soda to attendees, making this one great summer afternoon.
"Despite the challenging weather, we were overwhelmed by the tremendous support and enthusiasm from our community," said Jorge Lopez, Manager at Kuruma Imports. "The JDM culture holds a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts, and it was truly inspiring to see so many passionate individuals come together to celebrate these iconic vehicles."
Kuruma Imports would like to thank Summit Racing Equipment, Stoner Car Care, Car Guy Garage, Premier Batteries, Coker Tire and the Rollason Popsicle Firetruck for their generous support and goody bag stuffers.
For more information about Kuruma Imports and future events, please visit www.kurumaimports.com or follow us on social media @kurumaimports.
About Kuruma Imports:
Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2014. The first South Florida Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) dealer specializing in 25+ year old, federally legal, right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles imported from Japan. Their lineup includes exclusives, Skylines GTR, Supra, RX7, NSX, Civic, Integra, Chaser, Pajero Evo, GTO, Delica, Land Cruiser, Acty, and Sambar. In stock is a vast selection of Keitora, aka "Kei" trucks, small Japanese trucks, mini-vans, and fire trucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and economical.
The open house was a celebration of the rich heritage and exceptional performance of JDM automobiles. Rain showers may have dampened the streets, but they failed to dampen the spirits of the attendees who were enthralled by the captivating lineup of JDM icons. The exhibition provided an unforgettable experience for all automotive enthusiasts. As an extra bonus, Kuruma provided BBQ hot dogs and soda to attendees, making this one great summer afternoon.
"Despite the challenging weather, we were overwhelmed by the tremendous support and enthusiasm from our community," said Jorge Lopez, Manager at Kuruma Imports. "The JDM culture holds a special place in the hearts of car enthusiasts, and it was truly inspiring to see so many passionate individuals come together to celebrate these iconic vehicles."
Kuruma Imports would like to thank Summit Racing Equipment, Stoner Car Care, Car Guy Garage, Premier Batteries, Coker Tire and the Rollason Popsicle Firetruck for their generous support and goody bag stuffers.
For more information about Kuruma Imports and future events, please visit www.kurumaimports.com or follow us on social media @kurumaimports.
About Kuruma Imports:
Kuruma Imports, LLC has been owned and operated by true enthusiasts since 2014. The first South Florida Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) dealer specializing in 25+ year old, federally legal, right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles imported from Japan. Their lineup includes exclusives, Skylines GTR, Supra, RX7, NSX, Civic, Integra, Chaser, Pajero Evo, GTO, Delica, Land Cruiser, Acty, and Sambar. In stock is a vast selection of Keitora, aka "Kei" trucks, small Japanese trucks, mini-vans, and fire trucks that are rugged, tough, compact, and economical.
Contact
Kuruma Imports, LLCContact
Jorge Lopez
305-607-4948
www.kurumaimports.com
Jorge Lopez
305-607-4948
www.kurumaimports.com
Categories