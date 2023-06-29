Confronting the Emotional and Practical Hurdles: Seminar Sheds Light on the Challenges of Letting Go
Experts address the difficulties faced by seniors when downsizing, rightsizing, or relocating
Fort Worth, TX, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- If you've ever felt overwhelmed by the size of your house, the yard that's hard to manage, or the closets that are overflowing, you're not alone. Many people struggle with letting go, whether it's saying goodbye to a long-time home or parting with cherished belongings. To address the common challenges of downsizing or rightsizing, Senior Downsizing Experts has created a new Smart Senior Series seminar entitled "The Challenges of Letting Go." The goal of this seminar is to help individuals find a simpler lifestyle.
At the heart of the seminar lies the understanding that the process of letting go goes far beyond physical possessions. It also encompasses psychological and emotional factors that often hinder people from making the necessary changes toward a more streamlined and stress-free life. By exploring these underlying reasons, participants will gain a better understanding of their attachments and learn how to overcome them.
Ingrid Sullivan, a representative from Senior Downsizing Experts, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "This seminar provides an excellent opportunity for seniors to gain insights and learn strategies for navigating the complexities of downsizing. Our goal is to empower older adults by providing them with the knowledge and support they need to confidently embrace a simplified lifestyle. By overcoming the emotional and practical obstacles of letting go, they’ll be able to enjoy life."
"The Challenges of Letting Go" is designed specifically for older adults and the unique circumstances and feelings they may experience during these major life transitions. With the guidance of their experts, attendees will receive valuable advice and practical tools to facilitate the process of downsizing, rightsizing, or relocating.
The seminar will take place on July 13 at 1pm at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. Admission is free for older adults and their guests but space is limited, so interested individuals are asked to reserve their spot by calling 817-635-1043 or registering online at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.
At the heart of the seminar lies the understanding that the process of letting go goes far beyond physical possessions. It also encompasses psychological and emotional factors that often hinder people from making the necessary changes toward a more streamlined and stress-free life. By exploring these underlying reasons, participants will gain a better understanding of their attachments and learn how to overcome them.
Ingrid Sullivan, a representative from Senior Downsizing Experts, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "This seminar provides an excellent opportunity for seniors to gain insights and learn strategies for navigating the complexities of downsizing. Our goal is to empower older adults by providing them with the knowledge and support they need to confidently embrace a simplified lifestyle. By overcoming the emotional and practical obstacles of letting go, they’ll be able to enjoy life."
"The Challenges of Letting Go" is designed specifically for older adults and the unique circumstances and feelings they may experience during these major life transitions. With the guidance of their experts, attendees will receive valuable advice and practical tools to facilitate the process of downsizing, rightsizing, or relocating.
The seminar will take place on July 13 at 1pm at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens. Admission is free for older adults and their guests but space is limited, so interested individuals are asked to reserve their spot by calling 817-635-1043 or registering online at www.SmartSeniorSeries.com.
Contact
Senior Downsizing ExpertsContact
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
Debbie Ford
817-635-1043
www.seniordownsizingexperts.com
Categories