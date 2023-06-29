BR Williams Hosts 2nd Annual Forklift Safety Event in Commemoration of National Forklift Safety Day
The 2nd Annual Forklift Safety Event emphasizes the significance of safety in forklift operation and reinforces BR William’s commitment to excellence in the warehousing, distribution, and fulfillment and supply chain industry.
Oxford, AL, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BR Williams, a leading provider of trucking, warehousing and logistics services, is proud to announce the successful celebration of the 2nd Annual Forklift Safety Event in honor of National Forklift Safety Day. The event aimed to highlight the importance of safety in forklift operations, recognizing its vital role in the industry. The event was held at BR Williams' Eastaboga Warehouse and Distribution Center, located in Eastaboga, AL and involved various engaging activities focused on promoting safe forklift practices.
The event brought together all BR Williams employees and Raymond | Carolina Handling, the trusted partner responsible for supplying high-quality forklifts to the company. With a successful 18-year partnership, BR Williams relies on Raymond | Carolina Handling's expertise and dedication to ensuring the availability of top-notch forklift equipment. Over 50 exclusively Raymond lift trucks are currently in operation across all six of BR Williams' warehouse and distribution facilities.
During the 2nd Annual Forklift Safety Event, participants from BR Williams showcased their skills in a series of challenges. The event's highlight was the forklift operator obstacle course, where representatives from different facilities demonstrated their competence in safe forklift operations.
The local facility representatives competing in the 5-minute obstacle course were evaluated on various aspects, including time, skill, forklift safety knowledge, and safe operation. The participants who represented their respective teams with great enthusiasm and dedication were:
Team Eastaboga: Ronny Love
Team Piedmont: Gene Jones
Team Spares Department (and reigning Champion): Shane Scheid
Team GDLS: Charles Davis
Team AW North: Eric Roberts
Vice President of Safety and Risk Management Stephen Auvil served as judge of the competition.
BR Williams recognizes the significant contribution of its forklift operators, who play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of warehouse and distribution operations. With 79 forklift-certified employees, the company places utmost importance on training and safety measures to maintain a secure working environment.
The company is dedicated to delivering outstanding service and experiences to its customers. The company prioritizes safety as a fundamental aspect of its operations, and events like the 2nd Annual Forklift Safety Event contribute to ongoing improvements in capabilities and carrier quality, ensuring that promises are upheld.
