BR Williams Celebrates National Logistics Day
Top U.S. Logistics and Transportation Company celebrates National Logistics Day, honoring the remarkable achievements of its Logistics division.
Oxford, AL, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BR Williams, a leader in the trucking, warehousing, and logistics industry, proudly announces its celebration of National Logistics Day, highlighting the exceptional achievements of its Logistics division. With a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, BR Williams recognizes its logistics team’s dedication and hard work in delivering top-notch service to customers.
Since its inception on May 26th, 2010, BR Williams Logistics, LLC has rapidly evolved into a reliable force in the industry. From the first load transported to Roanoke, VA, on June 3rd, 2010, to the successful delivery of 77,291 shipments across all 48 contiguous states, including Alaska, BR Williams has consistently proven its efficiency and effectiveness in logistics management. Through strategic partnerships with over 8,900 trusted motor carriers and serving 321 valued customers, BR Williams Logistics, LLC has established a reputation for excellence.
One of the key factors contributing to BR Williams’ success is its commitment to building strong relationships with thoroughly vetted carriers. Rather than adopting a transactional approach, the company focuses on developing long-term partnerships with 1-4 contract carriers per lane or region. This approach ensures stability, allowing BR Williams to offer innovative solutions such as drop trailers and customized services that enhance performance and reduce rate volatility. Furthermore, it provides year-round access to capacity, ensuring consistent and reliable customer service.
The multimodal capabilities of BR Williams Logistics, LLC further amplifies its efficiency and reach. With expertise in expedited, intermodal, and international shipments, as well as less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload (van, refer & flatbed) services, the Logistics division offers flexible solutions tailored to each customer’s specific needs. By seamlessly integrating different modes of transportation, BR Williams Logistics, LLC maximizes efficiency and optimizes supply chain operations.
As a wholly owned subsidiary of BR Williams Trucking, established in 1958, BR Williams Logistics adheres to the core principles of Honesty, Integrity, and Service. The Logistics division prides itself on delivering excellent execution and proactive communication, providing customers with a seamless experience throughout their logistics journey.
Safety is paramount to BR Williams, and every carrier is rigorously vetted by a Certified Transportation Broker. The safety records of contract carriers are updated via API nightly, ensuring that only carriers meeting stringent safety thresholds are dispatched on loads. This commitment to safety reflects BR Williams’ dedication to protecting the well-being of its customers’ shipments and the public.
As National Logistics Day approaches, BR Williams is proud to celebrate the achievements of its Logistics division. With a focus on continuous improvement, customer satisfaction, and innovation, BR Williams Logistics, LLC remains at the forefront of the industry, delivering exceptional service and exceeding customer expectations.
BR Williams will soon announce another logistics location in Atlanta, Georgia where they plan to continue to serve their customers, their community and all of their commitments.
About BR Williams
BR Williams is a one-stop enterprise for trucking, warehousing, fulfillment, and logistics services. Since 1958, the firm has specialized in removing supply chain challenges through custom-made solutions.
What started as a two-truck operation in 1958 now has full-service trucking and logistics divisions and six distribution centers in the Southeast U.S., covering 1.7 million square feet of warehouse, distribution and fulfillment space. On July 27th, BR Williams will celebrate its 65th year in operation.
Driven to Serve. Driven by Family. Driving Supply Chain Forward.
Contact
BR Williams TruckingContact
Misty Skinner
(251) 345-6825
brwilliams.com
