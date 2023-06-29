NCR Further De-Risks Glomfjord Expansion
NCR produces M10 ingot in pursuit of process knowledge to de-risk its capacity expansion.
Glomfjord, Norway, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Norwegian Crystals ASA (Company) today announced that it has produced its first M10 monocrystalline silicon ingot at its facility in Glomfjord, Norway.
In preparation for its upcoming expansion, Norwegian Crystals ASA grew its first M10 ingot. M10 is a reference to the silicon wafer size obtained from slicing ingots. M10-wafers have an active area up to 135% of traditional wafer sizes which have rapidly become one of the new industry standards. The ingot was made using the Company’s current crystal grower equipment, originally designed for much smaller wafers that were the standard over the past 15 years. The expanded production capacity will utilize the latest state-of-the-art technology designed to produce the M10 sizes and beyond.
Representing a significant milestone for the Company and its Operation Team, the monocrystalline ingot maintained its perfect crystalline structure yielding a “first time right” n-type ingot.
This initiative supports the Group’s ambition to de-risk the Glomfjord expansion by providing, in situ, the needed experience to produce larger sized ingots, and ensuring the Company will be profitable and globally competitive when at scale.
Norwegian Crystals ASA intends to continue these tests in cooperation with customers and fast-track the installation of a large-scale customer qualification center in the current facility based on the new larger crystal grower equipment and modern processes that will be implemented in the expanded capacity.
Norwegian Crystals ASA relies 100% on renewable hydropower energy and pure cooling water from the Black Ice Glacier to produce monocrystalline ingots and bricks with the world’s lowest carbon footprint.
