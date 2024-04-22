CleverLMS is Now Empowering the Asian and the Middle Eastern Workforce

The CleverLMS mission is based on educational universality: its features can be easily adapted to the specific business needs of various companies. A 24/7 support center is another key element, available via webchat, email, and phone, resolving all user cases within a maximum of 2.5 hours. CleverLMS works to manage and elevate the most valuable asset of every company: its employees, making businesses more robust, efficient, and resilient.