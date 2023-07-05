Author Stefan Durham’s New Book, "Speed of Light," is a Sci-Fi Fantasy Love Story Filled with Information About the Human Psyche and Experience
Recent release “Speed of Light,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stefan Durham, introduces three main characters: Zenthaus, Mazaya, and Allele. These three characters embark on a remarkable journey that features science fiction, fantasy, and romance.
Manitowoc, WI, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stefan Durham, a musician, singer-songwriter, and a specialist in interior design, has completed his new book, “Speed of Light”: a captivating novel that follows three main characters on an unforgettable adventure.
Zenthaus is a heroic figure who embarks on a journey to liberate or rescue a slave girl and her daughter from captivity. Mazaya the slave girl, also a princess that comes from a rare and unique royal bloodline, gives birth to Allele, the star seed who is chosen to restore balance and prosperity to a world full of darkness.
Durham shares, “It’s an adventure that causes these characters to learn life lessons and to find fulfillment in those lessons, a documentary of parables and allegories that hold an even deeper meaning and message when you read it. It is a hero’s journey that delves into the struggles that we all face throughout life, followed by justice, transformation, and the balance between light and darkness, diving headfirst into addressing the anxieties of life. Here you will find digestible facts about the author’s personal life, not just the ones that preserve his image, but a really intimate and detailed description of his shadow self—the parts that are dark, mysterious, and difficult to understand. These are life lessons that we can all benefit from tremendously. These characters represent different aspects of the author’s personality. This adventure is suspenseful, romantic, highly vibrational, and energetically abundant, breaking through the illusions of our reality, helping others to see the truth about themselves.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stefan Durham’s meaningful tale invites readers to discover how the journey of these characters unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Speed of Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
