JoVontae T.M. James’s New Book, “Deadeyes: Volume 1: The Opaque Eyes,” Follows One Man as He Navigates a Dangerous World of Cannibalistic Undead and Corrupt Leaders
Fort Irwin, CA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author JoVontae T.M. James, a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Deadeyes: Volume 1: The Opaque Eyes”: a thrilling story set in a post-apocalyptic world in which society has been ravaged by the animated undead, and is now kept under the rule of those that rose to power during the initial crisis.
Born in Miami, Florida, author JoVontae T.M. James was raised by his single mother, Vontrese, along with one brother and, ten years later, a sister. They grew up very family-oriented, believing that no matter what, family will always support you and have your back. He moved to Texas in 2006, where he stayed until he graduated from the University of North Texas and, upon graduating, signed up for the US Army in order to fulfill his desire for travel. Tired of clichéd stories and rehashed popular material, JoVontae set to work writing his own stories, wanting to create something that went against so many repeated plot lines and twists that readers have grown bored of.
JoVontae writes, “Thirty long and grueling years have passed since humanity started rebuilding the world after the outbreak of an unknown virus that reanimates the dead into unintelligent cannibalistic creatures. During the thirty-year time frame, mankind has bounced back from the brink of extinction and started reforming the world in their image. The undead, known as betas, were still a common occurrence but were far less prevalent than before. This outcome was all thanks to the synthesis of a cure to stop further infections that was freely administered to the populace. Many thought this would finally be the start of things returning to how they were before the beta apocalypse. Many were incorrect. The multitude of societies and power centers that arose wanted to retain and grow their own power, and very few worked together. Now is an age where these pseudo-nations either make their own way and rise to greatness or perish in the new world. In the city-state of New Bethlehem lives Jayden Thrattis, a twenty-two-year-old male who, along with his friends, lives his life as best as he can until, one day, war finds its way to the walls of their settlement. Now Jayden must help defend his home from all enemies, whether they be humans from an imperialistic kingdom or from himself and the person he chooses to become as he juggles self-sacrifice and his own self-worth.”
Published by Fulton Books, JoVontae T.M. James’s book is a stirring tale that will leave readers spellbound as they follow Jayden on his journey to survive in a world full of dangerous betas and unscrupulous political leaders who want nothing more than to cling to their power. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “Deadeyes: Volume 1: The Opaque Eyes” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page right up until its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Deadeyes: Volume 1: The Opaque Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
