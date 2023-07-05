D.E. Esseson’s Newly Released “The Best News Ever” is an Uplifting Exploration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
“The Best News Ever,” from Christian Faith Publishing author D.E. Esseson, is a celebration of God’s grace and many gifts to mankind as the author takes readers through key aspects of scripture related to His unconditional grace.
New York, NY, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Best News Ever”: a helpful resource for personal and spiritual growth and healing. “The Best News Ever” is the creation of published author D.E. Esseson.
Esseson shares, “In the midst of a world that is filled with emptiness and depression, are you weighed down and burdened by life’s never-ending struggles?
“From the depths of your very soul, do you find yourself pressed to the max and grasping for answers? If so, please, please believe GOD REALLY DOES LOVE AND CARE FOR YOU!
“God specially and uniquely created you and HE FOR SURE KNOWS YOU PERSONALLY! YOU ARE NOT ALONE! Jesus Christ absolutely hears your heart’s cry!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.E. Esseson’s new book will challenge readers to a deeper connection with God’s word through an encouraging approach to teaching and appreciating scripture.
Esseson shares in hope of empowering believers whether they are new to their spiritual journey or firmly established in their relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Best News Ever” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Best News Ever,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
