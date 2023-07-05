Michael B. Annancy’s Newly Released "Child Where is My Honor?" is a Potent Reminder of the Need for Generational Understanding and Respect for Authority
“Child Where is My Honor?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael B. Annancy, is a heartfelt opportunity for finding purpose and direction for upcoming generations through careful and biblically sound rearing practices.
Moore, OK, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Child Where is My Honor?”: a powerful resource for parents and grandparents seeking to raise positive members of society. “Child Where is My Honor?” is the creation of published author Michael B. Annancy, the lead and founding pastor of Praise Church, Oklahoma. Michael received his educational degrees from Victory International Bible Training School and Victory International School of Ministry and Missions in Ghana. He did his post-graduate work at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany, Oklahoma, and his graduate work at the University of Oklahoma with a major in counseling. Michael and his wife, Wilhemina (Mina), are a dynamic couple with many years of real-life experience in full-time ministry. They met while attending Christ Victory Church in Accra, Ghana, and they are the proud parents of two sons, Derrick and Joel, and a daughter, Michele.
Annancy shares, “Why are some families more blessed than others? Why do some families flourish where others fail? Pastor Michael Annancy reveals powerful guidelines and truths from scriptures that enforce the success of children and families everywhere.
“When a child understands the importance of honoring their parents and those in authority, even when they are past the age of simply obeying what they say (although obeying one’s parents cannot be separated from honoring one’s parents), they unlock incredible blessings and the promise of living well and living a long life on earth while breaking the destructive chains in their lives here and now.
“In this book, they will uncover how parents can be well-informed to follow God’s ultimate plan for their lives. Children are a blessing from God. Parents have a part to play to get them to the point where the children leave home so they can reach and meet their target. Just because a parent made it does not mean the child will make it. They have to be taught and trained and learn the secret of true freedom, for this is right.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael B. Annancy’s new book shares an important lesson on life and faith that encourages readers to value the outcome of being grateful for God’s provisions.
Consumers can purchase “Child Where is My Honor?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Child Where is My Honor?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
