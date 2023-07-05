Mischa A. McMorris’s Newly Released “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy” is an Uplifting Resource for Navigating the Complexities of Grief

“He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mischa A. McMorris, is a heartfelt message of compassion and encouragement that offers a daily exercise for working through the highs and lows of losing a loved one.