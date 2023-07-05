Mischa A. McMorris’s Newly Released “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy” is an Uplifting Resource for Navigating the Complexities of Grief
“He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mischa A. McMorris, is a heartfelt message of compassion and encouragement that offers a daily exercise for working through the highs and lows of losing a loved one.
Southaven, MS, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss”: a spiritually charged resource that will encourage readers to lean into God for comfort and strength. “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss” is the creation of published author Mischa A. McMorris, a current after-death care professional in the mortuary field.
McMorris shares, “Physical death is inevitable, and mourning and grieving the loss of a loved one is a normal process every human will experience at least once in his or her lifetime. Whether the loss of a loved one is expected or unexpected, God desires you to depend deeply on Him during this challenging season of your life. God desires this for you so He can provide you with the comfort, peace, community of people, and love you will need to support you during this journey. God also desires you to depend deeply on Him so that your faith and focus remain in Him. Many of God’s people have become stagnated in life and have lost hope because they did not have an understanding of His promises to be with them in this time and provide every tangible and intangible need they needed. However, this will not be you. You will receive and know God’s goodness, grace, promises, and unshakeable love for your life. Hold on to EVERY word of this devotional written just for you, and remain confident during this season of your life and the seasons to come that God is with you always. May God’s love, peace, and grace be multiplied to you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mischa A. McMorris’s new book shares a thoughtful and articulate guide to bringing oneself through the challenges inevitably faced following a significant loss.
Consumers can purchase “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McMorris shares, “Physical death is inevitable, and mourning and grieving the loss of a loved one is a normal process every human will experience at least once in his or her lifetime. Whether the loss of a loved one is expected or unexpected, God desires you to depend deeply on Him during this challenging season of your life. God desires this for you so He can provide you with the comfort, peace, community of people, and love you will need to support you during this journey. God also desires you to depend deeply on Him so that your faith and focus remain in Him. Many of God’s people have become stagnated in life and have lost hope because they did not have an understanding of His promises to be with them in this time and provide every tangible and intangible need they needed. However, this will not be you. You will receive and know God’s goodness, grace, promises, and unshakeable love for your life. Hold on to EVERY word of this devotional written just for you, and remain confident during this season of your life and the seasons to come that God is with you always. May God’s love, peace, and grace be multiplied to you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mischa A. McMorris’s new book shares a thoughtful and articulate guide to bringing oneself through the challenges inevitably faced following a significant loss.
Consumers can purchase “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Will Turn Your Sadness Into Joy: 365 Devotional Journal for Grief and Loss,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories