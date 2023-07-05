Otis Davis’s Newly Released "Destiny’s Daredevil" is a Fascinating Memoir That Takes Readers on a Journey of Discovery and Unexpected Blessings
“Destiny’s Daredevil: The Autobiography of an Olympic Champion Helping Others Cross the Finish Line,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Otis Davis, shares a potent autobiographical study that shares the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences growing up in the segregated south and, later, accomplishing more than ever hoped for.
Union City, NJ, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Destiny’s Daredevil: The Autobiography of an Olympic Champion Helping Others Cross the Finish Line”: an engrossing sports memoir with heart. “Destiny’s Daredevil: The Autobiography of an Olympic Champion Helping Others Cross the Finish Line” is the creation of published author Otis Davis, a native of Alabama, born in 1932, who served with the United States Air Force and later became the 1960 Olympic champion in the four-hundred-meter dash and won gold medals in the four-hundred meters dash and the sixteen-hundred meters relay.
Davis shares, “Some of the things that I have been able to accomplish in life might seem unbelievable to others, but with God’s help and guidance, I managed to survive, and only a daredevil can accomplish.
“I was born in the segregated south, but it did not stop me from being ambitious and striving to be the best that I could be.
“There was always a feeling that somewhere, someday, I would have opportunities to show the world what I could do and encourage others to not give up and not give in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Otis Davis’s new book shares an empowering message for upcoming generations regarding the power of challenging oneself and trusting in God.
Consumers can purchase “Destiny’s Daredevil: The Autobiography of an Olympic Champion Helping Others Cross the Finish Line” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Destiny’s Daredevil: The Autobiography of an Olympic Champion Helping Others Cross the Finish Line,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
