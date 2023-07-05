Otis Davis’s Newly Released "Destiny’s Daredevil" is a Fascinating Memoir That Takes Readers on a Journey of Discovery and Unexpected Blessings

“Destiny’s Daredevil: The Autobiography of an Olympic Champion Helping Others Cross the Finish Line,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Otis Davis, shares a potent autobiographical study that shares the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences growing up in the segregated south and, later, accomplishing more than ever hoped for.