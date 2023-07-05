M. L. Moncayo’s Newly Released “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” is an Uplifting Message of Faith

“The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. L. Moncayo, is a careful study of the key spiritual principles of St. Padre That tell us why there is pain in our lives, and how to use it to redeem ourselves and others.