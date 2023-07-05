M. L. Moncayo’s Newly Released “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” is an Uplifting Message of Faith
“The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” from Christian Faith Publishing author M. L. Moncayo, is a careful study of the key spiritual principles of St. Padre That tell us why there is pain in our lives, and how to use it to redeem ourselves and others.
Upland, CA, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.”: a fascinating discourse on the concepts of redemptive suffering. “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” is the creation of published author M. L. Moncayo, a retired educator living in Southern California with his wife and family.
Moncayo shares, “Padre Pio is known as the priest with the stigmata, the five wounds of Christ, which he bore for fifty years. There are many books telling of his miracles, healings, spiritual gifts of bilocation, reading of consciences, prophecies, and many more. There are none written specifically on the theology of Padre Pio—the spiritual principles he lived by. These principles can be summed up in the understanding of Redemptive Suffering. It was 'the way of Padre Pio.' In his own words, St. Pio tells us how to love the Mass, his participation in the Mass, the Madonna, how to pray, to survive the Dark Night, as well as its purpose, the importance of purgatory, and how to use the pain in our life to sanctify ourself and others. Most importantly, he tells us why God allows suffering, its purpose in our lives, and how to heal others with it. Any spiritual child of Padre Pio who seeks to know and understand this saint will find, in simple words, how to live out the spiritual principles he lived by.
“Filled with over four hundred citations and sixty references from St. Pio and other Redemptive Suffering saints, such as St. Faustina Kowalska, St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, and St. Teresa of Avila, The Way of Padre Pio is well documented. Each saint offers their understanding and experiences of suffering and how they used it to live joyous lives, and not only live joyously but heal others with it.
“The Way of Padre Pio weaves the basic tools of Redemptive Suffering—penance and reparation, which take the form of suffering and sacrifice—into common areas of life and how to use them to sanctify ourself and others. It is how to live the Redemptive Life in all circumstances and answer Mary’s call at Fatima to offer ourselves as Victims for the salvation of the world.
“There are additional resources through the website, friendsofpadrepio.com, that include bookmarks, prayers, and reading materials, as well as how to begin a prayer group at your parish.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. L. Moncayo’s new book will bring readers a potent reminder of the sacrifice and suffering endured by many true followers of God.
Consumers can purchase “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Moncayo shares, “Padre Pio is known as the priest with the stigmata, the five wounds of Christ, which he bore for fifty years. There are many books telling of his miracles, healings, spiritual gifts of bilocation, reading of consciences, prophecies, and many more. There are none written specifically on the theology of Padre Pio—the spiritual principles he lived by. These principles can be summed up in the understanding of Redemptive Suffering. It was 'the way of Padre Pio.' In his own words, St. Pio tells us how to love the Mass, his participation in the Mass, the Madonna, how to pray, to survive the Dark Night, as well as its purpose, the importance of purgatory, and how to use the pain in our life to sanctify ourself and others. Most importantly, he tells us why God allows suffering, its purpose in our lives, and how to heal others with it. Any spiritual child of Padre Pio who seeks to know and understand this saint will find, in simple words, how to live out the spiritual principles he lived by.
“Filled with over four hundred citations and sixty references from St. Pio and other Redemptive Suffering saints, such as St. Faustina Kowalska, St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta, and St. Teresa of Avila, The Way of Padre Pio is well documented. Each saint offers their understanding and experiences of suffering and how they used it to live joyous lives, and not only live joyously but heal others with it.
“The Way of Padre Pio weaves the basic tools of Redemptive Suffering—penance and reparation, which take the form of suffering and sacrifice—into common areas of life and how to use them to sanctify ourself and others. It is how to live the Redemptive Life in all circumstances and answer Mary’s call at Fatima to offer ourselves as Victims for the salvation of the world.
“There are additional resources through the website, friendsofpadrepio.com, that include bookmarks, prayers, and reading materials, as well as how to begin a prayer group at your parish.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, M. L. Moncayo’s new book will bring readers a potent reminder of the sacrifice and suffering endured by many true followers of God.
Consumers can purchase “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Way of Padre Pio In His Own Words: Sanctify yourself, and sanctify others.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories