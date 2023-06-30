Xitron and Memjet Share Successful Launch of DuraBolt 325c and DuraBolt 650 PrintBar
Fully integrated Xitron Navigator DFE provides intuitive Human Machine Interface.
Ann Arbor, MI, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Xitron, a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group and the developer of Harlequin-based Navigator RIP and workflow products for commercial, flexo, screen, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing, and Memjet, the global leader in digital inkjet technology have successfully collaborated and launched the next generation of high-speed digital inkjet printing solutions:; the DuraBolt 325C PrintEngine and DuraBolt 650 PrintBar with integrated Navigator DFE.
Supporting full color, high-quality output at speeds of 450 feet per minute, the DuraBolt 325C PrintEngine leverages Memjet’s proprietary printhead technology in a “Ready-to-Deploy” package designed specifically for high volume/high-speed print runs. The DuraBolt 650 PrintBar operates in monochrome mode, reaching linear speeds of over 950 feet per minute. “With these print speeds, the data processing requirement is massive,” said Eric Nelsen, Xitron’s VP of Product Development. “Our DFE’s scalable architecture provides this level of throughput and more, even with variable data jobs.”
Xitron’s Navigator DFE delivers more than just rasterized data to the DuraBolt PrintEngine and DuraBolt PrintBar, however. Because of the level of integration designed from inception, the DFE controls feeders, vacuums, dryers, dehumidifiers, and web tensions. “It’s capable of controlling all press functionality,” says Nelsen. “The DFE controls the entire system through a configurable ModBus dashboard.”
Memjet’s Chief Technology Officer, Jason Thelander, explained that DuraBolt’s advanced, ready-to-deploy structure and ability to integrate with third-party technologies creates a unique value proposition for its OEMs looking to build new digital presses. “DuraBolt helps our partners get to market quickly with reduced development costs,” he said. “It’s a turnkey solution offering exceptional print speeds and quality, which gives them a genuine competitive advantage across a wide range of printing applications.”
“This partnership between Memjet and Xitron has helped eliminate the development hurdles our OEM partners previously faced while trying to get their presses to market,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “This means we’re seeing new product introductions in months instead of years.”
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 40,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
About Memjet
Memjet is the global leader in digital inkjet technology. With a focus on precision, simplicity and affordability, Memjet approaches the world of print from its partners’ perspectives, understanding the challenges they face, the barriers they must overcome and the contributions they make. Thoughtfully combining innovation and imagination, Memjet produces exceptional printing technologies that enable OEMs to explore new opportunities, grow their businesses and generate ROI.
Memjet has offices in San Diego, Dublin, Sydney, Taipei, Singapore and Boise, Idaho. The company is privately owned. Follow Memjet on LinkedIn and Twitter @memjet.
Memjet Media contact:
John DiVincenzo
Director - Product Management
Memjet San Diego
Ph: +1 585 820 4341
E: john.divencenzo@memjet.com
Supporting full color, high-quality output at speeds of 450 feet per minute, the DuraBolt 325C PrintEngine leverages Memjet’s proprietary printhead technology in a “Ready-to-Deploy” package designed specifically for high volume/high-speed print runs. The DuraBolt 650 PrintBar operates in monochrome mode, reaching linear speeds of over 950 feet per minute. “With these print speeds, the data processing requirement is massive,” said Eric Nelsen, Xitron’s VP of Product Development. “Our DFE’s scalable architecture provides this level of throughput and more, even with variable data jobs.”
Xitron’s Navigator DFE delivers more than just rasterized data to the DuraBolt PrintEngine and DuraBolt PrintBar, however. Because of the level of integration designed from inception, the DFE controls feeders, vacuums, dryers, dehumidifiers, and web tensions. “It’s capable of controlling all press functionality,” says Nelsen. “The DFE controls the entire system through a configurable ModBus dashboard.”
Memjet’s Chief Technology Officer, Jason Thelander, explained that DuraBolt’s advanced, ready-to-deploy structure and ability to integrate with third-party technologies creates a unique value proposition for its OEMs looking to build new digital presses. “DuraBolt helps our partners get to market quickly with reduced development costs,” he said. “It’s a turnkey solution offering exceptional print speeds and quality, which gives them a genuine competitive advantage across a wide range of printing applications.”
“This partnership between Memjet and Xitron has helped eliminate the development hurdles our OEM partners previously faced while trying to get their presses to market,” said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. “This means we’re seeing new product introductions in months instead of years.”
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry’s most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers’ investments. In addition, Xitron’s Navigator Digital Front End is recognized as best in class by several digital press manufacturers around the world. Xitron’s Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow solutions are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems, Xitron engineers continue to develop solutions for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, and digital presses. With shipments of more than 40,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent Harlequin RIP developer in the market and is a subsidiary of Hybrid Software Group.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
About Memjet
Memjet is the global leader in digital inkjet technology. With a focus on precision, simplicity and affordability, Memjet approaches the world of print from its partners’ perspectives, understanding the challenges they face, the barriers they must overcome and the contributions they make. Thoughtfully combining innovation and imagination, Memjet produces exceptional printing technologies that enable OEMs to explore new opportunities, grow their businesses and generate ROI.
Memjet has offices in San Diego, Dublin, Sydney, Taipei, Singapore and Boise, Idaho. The company is privately owned. Follow Memjet on LinkedIn and Twitter @memjet.
Memjet Media contact:
John DiVincenzo
Director - Product Management
Memjet San Diego
Ph: +1 585 820 4341
E: john.divencenzo@memjet.com
Contact
XitronContact
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Bret Farrah
734-794-1334
www.xitron.com
Categories