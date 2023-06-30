Spencer Savings Bank Promotes Angelica Kline to Vice President, Customer Service Manager
Elmwood Park, NJ, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Angelica Kline to Vice President, Customer Service Manager. Kline is responsible for leading the customer service center team in delivering outstanding customer service and support to all bank customers, as well as the daily operations and management of the center.
“Angelica Kline is a consummate professional. Her positive energy and unwavering commitment to our customers and employees is contagious,” stated George Celentano, EVP & Chief Retail Officer. “She takes great pride in everything she does and is a great role model for her team to follow. I am very proud of all she has accomplished and look forward to her continued growth and success with Spencer.”
Kline is an innovative and results-driven professional with over 25 years of banking industry experience in building strong client relationships, identifying growth opportunities and providing oversight to sales and operations. She is experienced in cultivating high-performing teams and throughout her career has successfully developed business strategies that consistently meet and exceed sales goals. At Spencer, she continues to lead a strong team and remains passionate and committed to serving the bank, its employees and customers with excellence. Prior to joining Spencer, Kline held the position of Vice President, Relationship Manager at Valley Bank.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has almost $4 billion in total assets and operates 26 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
