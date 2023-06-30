Habla y Lenguaje App Introduces Premium Version with Full Content Access for iPad Users
Habla y Lenguaje App has launched its Premium version for iPad users, granting them full access to all content and features. By tapping on one of the greyed-out skills within the app, users can easily subscribe to the Premium version and unlock a range of immersive resources. The Premium version offers unlimited access to all the skills. To celebrate the launch, iPad users can enjoy a 7-day free trial.
Los Angeles, CA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Habla y Lenguaje, the leading speech/language therapy app, is delighted to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Premium version for iPad users. This new release grants users unrestricted access to all content and features, enabling them to enhance their language skills like never before. Starting today, iPad users can simply tap on one of the greyed-out skills within the app and subscribe to the Premium version to unlock a world of immersive speech and language skills learning.
Habla y Lenguaje App has revolutionized the speech and language therapy experience with its intuitive interface and engaging interactive lessons. With the introduction of the Premium version, users can now delve deeper into their language journey and explore an extensive range of advanced content tailored to their individual needs.
Key features of the Habla y Lenguaje Premium version include:
Unlimited Access: Enjoy unrestricted access to all skills, lessons, and exercises available in the app, maximizing language learning potential.
Personalized Learning: Tailor your language learning experience by selecting specific topics and skill sets based on personal interests and goals.
Advanced Practice: Dive into more challenging exercises, designed to refine language proficiency.
Progress Tracking: Monitor your progress and gain insights into your language learning journey with detailed performance analytics.
To celebrate the launch of the Premium version, Habla y Lenguaje is offering iPad users an exclusive 7-day Free trial upon subscription. During this trial period, users can explore the app's full potential, unlock premium content, and experience the immersive language learning environment firsthand.
"Our team is thrilled to introduce the Premium version of the Habla y Lenguaje App to our iPad users," said Jamilet Figueroa, Creator of Habla y Lenguaje. By granting access to all content and incorporating advanced features, we are empowering language learners to take their skills to new heights. With the 7-day free trial, users can discover the extensive benefits of the Premium version before committing to a subscription.
To upgrade to the Premium version and enjoy the complete experience, iPad users can simply follow these steps:
Open the Habla y Lenguaje App on your iPad.
Select one of the greyed-out skills within the app.
Choose the "Subscribe to Premium" option.
Start your 7-day free trial and unlock the world of unlimited speech and language learning.
Habla y Lenguaje App is available for download on the App Store. To learn more about the Premium version and its features, please visit www.hablaylenguajeapp.com
Contact
Jamilet Figueroa
787-202-0696
www.hablaylenguajeapp.com
Categories