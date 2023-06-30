Habla y Lenguaje App Introduces Premium Version with Full Content Access for iPad Users

Habla y Lenguaje App has launched its Premium version for iPad users, granting them full access to all content and features. By tapping on one of the greyed-out skills within the app, users can easily subscribe to the Premium version and unlock a range of immersive resources. The Premium version offers unlimited access to all the skills. To celebrate the launch, iPad users can enjoy a 7-day free trial.