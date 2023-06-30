Loveforce International Announces Its July 2023 Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International has announced its new Digital Music Singles releases for July.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its July 2023 Digital Music Singles releases. Loveforce International will release eight new Digital Music Singles by five different recording artists. The artists will include Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective.
The digital singles released will be in different musical genres. The genres will include Soul, R&B, Pop, Jazz, Rock and Pop. Several of the releases are danceable. Three of the releases will be instrumentals including one rock instrumental and two Smooth Jazz instrumentals.
“We’ve got some really strong releases this month including notable releases by all five artists,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There is a powerful yet simple Pop ballad by Ami Cannon, Soul, Jazz and R&B releases by Billy Ray Charles and the solo debut release by Bobby Long,” he continued.
All of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
