Future Horizons Releases "Love, Always"

Arlington, TX, June 30, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Love, Always is a beautifully illustrated children’s book about the journey of a mom and her child with special needs.It is a simple, heartfelt story that follows the life of a child with autism through his imaginative journey as he seeks to be accepted, loved and celebrated for his strengths and abilities. In addition to the qualities that make children on the autism spectrum exceptional, they have the hopes, dreams and the desire to belong that all children do.The book is a powerful reminder that with a little help from each of us, children with autism can fulfill their potential. Although raising a child with special needs is hard, learning to let them go out into the world and hope that they will do well is even tougher.The author, a gifted special needs educator notes: “Love, Always is a heartfelt thank you to all the parents and parent figures out there―may you continue to be the shining light in all our lives.”