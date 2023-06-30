Future Horizons Releases "Love, Always"

Jillian Ma is a Learning Support Teacher whose professional career has been devoted to thoughtful inclusion of children with special needs in education. Love, Always and her first book, In My World, give children with autism a voice through meaningful storytelling. It is an absolute honor for Jillian to watch her students grow. Emma Do is a Vietnamese Canadian artist & designer who loves warm colors and soft lines. She loves expressing fantastical concepts and warm nostalgia through digital art.