Future Horizons Releases "Love, Always"
Jillian Ma is a Learning Support Teacher whose professional career has been devoted to thoughtful inclusion of children with special needs in education. Love, Always and her first book, In My World, give children with autism a voice through meaningful storytelling. It is an absolute honor for Jillian to watch her students grow. Emma Do is a Vietnamese Canadian artist & designer who loves warm colors and soft lines. She loves expressing fantastical concepts and warm nostalgia through digital art.
Arlington, TX, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Love, Always is a beautifully illustrated children’s book about the journey of a mom and her child with special needs.
It is a simple, heartfelt story that follows the life of a child with autism through his imaginative journey as he seeks to be accepted, loved and celebrated for his strengths and abilities. In addition to the qualities that make children on the autism spectrum exceptional, they have the hopes, dreams and the desire to belong that all children do.
The book is a powerful reminder that with a little help from each of us, children with autism can fulfill their potential. Although raising a child with special needs is hard, learning to let them go out into the world and hope that they will do well is even tougher.
The author, a gifted special needs educator notes: “Love, Always is a heartfelt thank you to all the parents and parent figures out there―may you continue to be the shining light in all our lives.”
