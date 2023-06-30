Amílcar Releases New Deep House Album "Timeless," a Tribute to the Constraints of Time
Seattle, WA, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amílcar, the renowned Franco-Venezuelan musician, has announced today the release of his latest album "Timeless." This new project reflects the artist's journey and growth over the years, while also offering a fresh and modern take on electronic music with interesting blends of Deep House, Hip-Hop, and Lo-Fi music genres.
The album will be available on all music platforms on June 30, which also marks the 18th anniversary of his first album "Vacuuming the Forest," a new age genre top charter LP published in 2005.
Listeners can expect to be transported on a sonic journey that explores themes of time and memory through intricate rhythms, captivating melodies, and evocative textures. With a blend of a delicate and unique instrumental smooth Deep House, Hip-Hop and Lo-Fi vibes, "Timeless" is a reflection of Amílcar's growth and evolution as a musician, and his fans can expect to hear a unique and captivating sound in this latest project.
"I am thrilled to share this new chapter of my musical journey with my fans. It has been a long time in the making and I can't wait for everyone to experience this project. 'Timeless' is a tribute to the constraints of time we experience when we live in a modern society. From the stressful moments of having no more time left to the relieving feeling of being on time,” says Amílcar.
“Our modern society is characterized by its fast pace and endless demands on our time. With advancements in technology and the globalization of economies, we are constantly connected and expected to be accessible at all hours of the day. This has led to a feeling of 'timelessness,' where the boundaries between work and leisure time are blurred, and the traditional 9 to 5 workday is a thing of the past. The fast-paced nature of our lives means that we are constantly rushing from one task to the next, with little time to relax and recharge. 'Timeless' tells this story,” enthuses Amílcar.
About Amílcar:
Amílcar is a Franco-Venezuelan artist and composer who has been making music for over 20 years. His music integrates a wide variety of styles, including New Age, Lounge, Nu-Jazz, Lo-Fi, Downtempo, and EDM among others. He has released several acclaimed albums, including "Vacuuming the Forest," which remains a cult classic in the new age music genre.
