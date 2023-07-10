Exciting Expansion: Building Clouds Enables Mechanical Contractors to Thrive in the Industry
Building Clouds, a leading provider of state-of-the-art smart building solutions, announces its expansion to new metro areas across the United States. Mechanical and Electrical contractors are invited to participate in the program, seizing the opportunity to embrace cutting-edge high-tech solutions for HVAC/building controls.
Silicon Valley, CA, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Building Clouds is thrilled to extend its footprint and acquire new customers in vibrant metro areas such as Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Miami. This expansion signifies an exceptional opportunity for progressive Mechanical and Electrical contractors to become part of the Building Clouds team and pioneer the implementation of advanced technologies in the mechanical contracting industry.
Building Clouds is at the forefront of industry advancements like the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Smart Buildings. Their innovative approach revolutionizes the way buildings connect, monitor, and optimize their systems. By joining the program, contractors can position their businesses as forward-thinking industry leaders, ready to capitalize on the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.
Unlock Growth Opportunities: Building Clouds offers a simple and modern solution for expanding businesses or venturing into building automation solutions. Contractors can tap into new revenue streams in the booming smart building market without the need to increase staff, with Building Clouds acting as their reliable "back office."
Simplified Installation with Custom-Built "Kits": Building Clouds provides custom-built "kits" designed to control HVAC or industrial equipment and lighting systems for any property. These "kits" undergo comprehensive testing and are delivered with easy-to-follow instructions and all the necessary components for a successful installation. Additionally, custom graphics are provided for computers and smart devices used to access the data, ensuring a seamless user experience.
Proactive Maintenance for Peace of Mind: Building Clouds' experienced team ensures that contractors bid farewell to unplanned equipment failures. They adopt a Connect-Monitor-Correct approach, proactively alerting contractors before catastrophes strike. This BMS Assurance strategy minimizes downtime and maximizes operational efficiency.
Expert Support Every Step of the Way: Building Clouds boasts a dedicated team of engineers who provide support throughout the installation process. They oversee the connection of the "kits" to the Cloud, validate transmitted data, and address any installation questions. With their assistance, contractors can quickly and easily deploy wireless "kits," eliminating the need for extensive conduit and communication wiring.
Unlock Exclusive Benefits as an Authorized Digital Partner (ADP)
By becoming an ADP of Building Clouds, contractors gain access to numerous advantages that will elevate their businesses in the smart building market:
Discounted Pricing: ADPs enjoy special discounted pricing on Building Clouds' extensive range of products and services, enabling them to offer competitive rates to customers.
Technical Resources: ADPs gain access to a wide array of technical resources that equip them with knowledge and tools to excel in the smart building industry. They can stay up to date with the latest trends, best practices, and technological advancements.
If you are ready to bring in new business and offer modern controls powered by Building Clouds, download the ADP application form https://buildingclouds.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ADP_App_Form.pdf and take the first step toward discovering why so many integrators are choosing Building Clouds to grow their businesses.
To learn more about the program and find out if you qualify for this special opportunity, reach out to the dedicated sales team at sales@buildingclouds.com.
About Building Clouds, LLC
Building Clouds is changing the way building systems connect, share data, and make intelligent real-time decisions. They provide complete hardware and software solutions for Building Automation and Energy Management Systems, seamlessly integrating data generated from building services and industrial processes into a simple, easy-to-use web-based interface accessible anywhere, anytime. Based on proven communications standards, their Opendiem Smart Building software is fluent in most building management and industrial control system protocols. For more information about their products, visit buildingclouds.com.
Contact
Building CloudsContact
Bob Wallace
866-580-3579
www.buildingclouds.com
@bldgclouds
@stratifi
www.opendiem.com
www.strati-fi.com
https://www.youtube.com/@bldgclouds
Bob Wallace
866-580-3579
www.buildingclouds.com
@bldgclouds
@stratifi
www.opendiem.com
www.strati-fi.com
https://www.youtube.com/@bldgclouds
