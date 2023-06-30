Eric J. Velliquette named as President of Lakeside Construction Fasteners, Inc.
Little Rock, AR, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lakeside Construction Fasteners, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Eric J. Velliquette to President. Eric has been with Lakeside Construction Fasteners for 10 years, during which time he held the position of Vice President Sales & Marketing, proving himself expanding the LCF family brand of products throughout the USA and internationally.
Before joining Lakeside Construction Fasteners, Eric had previously worked as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Atlas Bolt & Screw Company, a Marmon Holdings Inc. company, one of largest fastener manufacturing-distributors in the USA servicing the metal building industry. During his tenure with Atlas, Eric earned an MBA and selected as an Adjunct Professor at Ashland University’s College of Business, located in Ashland, Ohio.
In partnership with owners John and Kyle Lane, Eric has forged continuous growth at Lakeside Construction Fasteners by providing the metal building industry with alternative product solutions, keeping quality a focus, and working to develop long-term customer relationships. Kyle Lane, CEO of the Lakeside Group of Companies, welcomes Eric into his new position. Kyle Lane, CEO, stated “he is confident LCF will continue with a strong future, poised to reach even greater heights under Eric’s leadership.”
Eric’s background in international business, sales, marketing, supply chain management, and operations gives him an overall understanding of how to improve customer satisfaction. Eric’s experience, coupled with his ability to motivate strong working teams, will continue to fuel LCF’s ongoing growth and future success.
Please join the LCF Family in congratulating Eric J. Velliquette on this new promotion as the divisional President of Lakeside Construction Fasteners.
About Lakeside Construction Fasteners
Lakeside Construction Fasteners Inc., a U.S. family owned full service Manufacturing/Distribution Company with vast selection of metal building fasteners, roof boots, flashings, butyl tapes, sealants, underlayment, & venting foam solutions.
