DecenterAds Joins Forces with BidsCube to Enhance Programmatic Advertising Solutions
DecenterAds, one of the leading programmatic advertising platforms, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with BidsCube ecosystem, a renowned player in the adtech industry. This strategic partnership signifies a significant milestone in the evolution of DecenterAds, while reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional advertising and monetization solutions to its partners.
New York, NY, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Since its inception a decade ago, DecenterAds has been at the forefront of empowering adtech market players with vanguard ad-serving software. Today, the company is a one-stop advertising platform providing over 150 businesses with advanced advertising and monetization solutions.
The partnership between BidsCube and DecenterAds has been built on mutual collaboration and technology exchange, resulting in a deep and long-lasting working relationship. DecenterAds will bring high-quality demand and an advanced buyer-side tech stack to the BidsCube ecosystem through this merge. Additionally, with access to a broader network of resources, DecenterAds can accelerate the development and enhancement of its solutions even further.
Despite joining forces, DecenterAds and BidsCube will continue operating as independent entities, sharing innovations and expertise. This collaboration will foster growth and progress, enabling both companies to deliver unparalleled value to their customers and partners.
With this merger, DecenterAds and BidsCube solidify their positions as key players in the programmatic advertising landscape, poised to shape the industry's future. Working together, they are ready to revolutionize the adtech market and redefine the possibilities of programmatic advertising.
The partnership between BidsCube and DecenterAds has been built on mutual collaboration and technology exchange, resulting in a deep and long-lasting working relationship. DecenterAds will bring high-quality demand and an advanced buyer-side tech stack to the BidsCube ecosystem through this merge. Additionally, with access to a broader network of resources, DecenterAds can accelerate the development and enhancement of its solutions even further.
Despite joining forces, DecenterAds and BidsCube will continue operating as independent entities, sharing innovations and expertise. This collaboration will foster growth and progress, enabling both companies to deliver unparalleled value to their customers and partners.
With this merger, DecenterAds and BidsCube solidify their positions as key players in the programmatic advertising landscape, poised to shape the industry's future. Working together, they are ready to revolutionize the adtech market and redefine the possibilities of programmatic advertising.
Contact
DecenterAdsContact
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
9 Raffles Place, #06-619, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619 Decenterads PTE. LTD
Albina Yefanova
+6591731742
https://decenterads.com
9 Raffles Place, #06-619, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619 Decenterads PTE. LTD
Categories