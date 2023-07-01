Taiwan Media Music Group Celebrates 3 Years of Innovation in Independent Musical Distribution

Taiwan Media Music Group (TMMG) celebrates three years of revolutionizing the distribution of independent artists' music. Founded by Manuel Angel Almaguer in 2020, TMMG offers a digital record label that empowers artists to connect directly with global audiences. With a focus on innovation and artistic freedom, TMMG aims to reshape the music industry by providing a platform that bridges the gap between creators and listeners.