Study Finds Non-Surgical Back Pain Treatment May Promote Cellular Healing Achieves Higher Success Rates Due to Patented Oscillation Feature

Active oscillatory signaling introduced during the high-tension period of decompression treatment may lead to higher levels of self-healing through improved tissue repair and uniform separation of the vertebrae. Videofluoroscopy imaging was used by researchers to study how the spine responds to dynamic forces during IDD Therapy® treatment, an advanced spinal decompression treatment performed with a device called the Accu-SPINA® System.