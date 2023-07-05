Rilous Carter’s Newly Released "The Scriptures" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of How to Apply God’s Word to Our Modern World

“The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World: How the Nonfictional Word of God Can Be Applied for Everyday Living in Times of Chaos and Unrest,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rilous Carter, is an uplifting message of encouragement for those amongst us who have found themselves feeling detached from God’s word due to modern distractions and conflicting teachings.