Rilous Carter’s Newly Released "The Scriptures" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of How to Apply God’s Word to Our Modern World
“The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World: How the Nonfictional Word of God Can Be Applied for Everyday Living in Times of Chaos and Unrest,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rilous Carter, is an uplifting message of encouragement for those amongst us who have found themselves feeling detached from God’s word due to modern distractions and conflicting teachings.
Hoover, AL, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World: How the Nonfictional Word of God Can Be Applied for Everyday Living in Times of Chaos and Unrest”: a potent reminder of the foundational teachings of the Bible. “The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World: How the Nonfictional Word of God Can Be Applied for Everyday Living in Times of Chaos and Unrest” is the creation of published author Rilous Carter.
Carter shares, “We currently live in a world of tremendous chaos and confusion, with many not knowing what to believe as truth and what is simply made up to satisfy the lust of the flesh or the pride of life—the same things that have plagued mankind since Adam and Eve. And the Bible and the scriptures are no exception, with many in today’s society wondering if the Bible is still relevant and how they apply the scriptures to their lives. This book does just that: by breaking down scriptures that apply to some of the issues and concerns we as Christians face or may be facing every day. To some, the scriptures can be intimidating, based on one’s Biblical knowledge, but the topics in this book are explained in terms that even the beginner can understand. Also, you’ll find that various versions of the scriptures were used to enable the readers and enhance understanding; hence, the title, The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World. It is written in a style that allows you to utilize topics as daily devotionals, Bible class study topics, or as personal encouragement or inspiration.
“Hopefully by reviewing how the scriptures are applied to everyday occurrences, we can also avoid some of the distractions and trappings that befall us and cause us to question our faith or God’s word. The topics are nonfiction, just as God’s word is nonfiction and never-changing.
“The readings in this book are a great gift to light the path of those who are new babies in Christ or for those who may have strayed from the path of righteousness. Either way, it is a great reminder of how the Lord works wonders in our lives and helps all of us separate ourselves from the wiles of the devil that are dividing our communities, our states, our country, and the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rilous Carter’s new book will challenge and uplift as readers take time to reflect and recognize the encroaching problems of modern society on a healthy sense of faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World: How the Nonfictional Word of God Can Be Applied for Everyday Living in Times of Chaos and Unrest” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Scriptures: The Antidote for a Chaotic and Turbulent World: How the Nonfictional Word of God Can Be Applied for Everyday Living in Times of Chaos and Unrest," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
