Author Debi Towns’s Newly Released "The Secret" Tells the Poignant Story of the Awakening of a Young Woman to God's Call to Forge a Strong Relationship with Him
“The Secret,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debi Towns, is a stirring tale that centers around a young woman named Jane, who must embark on a faith-based journey to discover the key to fully understanding who she is. When she finally opens up to the Lord and answers His call to know him on a personal level, she’ll experience a feeling of completeness like she has never known.
Edgerton, WI, July 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Secret”: a profound story that follows a young woman named Jane who must learn how one can belong to the Lord if they are able to hear His calling through the noise of the world around them. “The Secret” is the creation of published author Debi Towns, a grandmother of ten who resides in southern Wisconsin with her husband and earned a PhD from Cardinal Stritch University–Milwaukee in leadership, learning, and service.
“Life is good. For most of us in America, life is very good,” writes Towns. “Many of us spend our years following our career dreams, enjoying those we love, trying to give back to our communities, and even being involved in our church. It is all great stuff.
“The good life becomes the goal. It gives a confident but false feeling of security by letting us think God must be okay with us because things are smooth. We rarely, if ever, seek to know our Creator in a personal way. Often justifying that our decisions are His will, we glide along through the good life.
“But He wants more. When there is an awakening of the soul, it is God calling us. Sometimes life takes us to a place we don’t know—but a place where God can get our attention. And if we are fortunate enough to listen and choose to follow His call, He will respond and come in and dwell with us. We finally belong. We belong to the one who transcends this life. Our desire to be with Him begins to absorb us.
“For some, this can be a traumatic or dramatic experience. But many may not have such an eventful conversion. The good, decent life that many live in today’s America may actually make it more difficult to realize that the plan of salvation is meant for each individually. God does not want to just coexist somewhere out there; He is the reason for our existence. He loves us and wants a relationship with each of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debi Towns’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey of discovering one’s faith as Jane faces an awakening to the Lord’s calling. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Secret” encourages readers to open their hearts and minds to Christ and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Consumers can purchase “The Secret” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Secret,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
