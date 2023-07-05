Author Debi Towns’s Newly Released "The Secret" Tells the Poignant Story of the Awakening of a Young Woman to God's Call to Forge a Strong Relationship with Him

“The Secret,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debi Towns, is a stirring tale that centers around a young woman named Jane, who must embark on a faith-based journey to discover the key to fully understanding who she is. When she finally opens up to the Lord and answers His call to know him on a personal level, she’ll experience a feeling of completeness like she has never known.