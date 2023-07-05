Dr. L. Vega-Sanabria’s Newly Released "Friendship and Fellowship in the Local Church: A 21st Century Perspective" is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Need for Connection

“Friendship and Fellowship in the Local Church: A 21st Century Perspective,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. L. Vega-Sanabria, is an articulate argument for the need for community building practices amongst Christians to aid in effectively communicating Jesus’s teachings.