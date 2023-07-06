J.S. Osborne’s Newly Released "Miracles, Endurance, and Forgiveness: My Window of Grace" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores Key Moments
“Miracles, Endurance, and Forgiveness: My Window of Grace,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.S. Osborne, is a thoughtful reflection on key moments in the author’s life that held the most meaning and impactful lessons.
Taylors, SC, July 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Miracles, Endurance, and Forgiveness: My Window of Grace”: a story of determined faith and unexpected blessings. “Miracles, Endurance, and Forgiveness: My Window of Grace” is the creation of published author J.S. Osborne, a mother and grandmother who has rekindled a love for creative writing which was set aside during the early years of motherhood.
Osborne shares, “Some might ask, 'Why read your story? You aren’t a famous celebrity or public figure who people would be eager to learn of your deepest secrets.' They would be correct; I’m neither of those things. However, the experiences that I’ve had and the miracles received are the best reasons to read my story.
“I’m certain there are many people, adults and children in the world, who have gone through (or are currently going through) some of these same traumas. They need to hear my message of survival; they need to know that miracles do exist. Granted, there are people in the world who have experienced far worse atrocities than those cited herein. Overall, my life has been blessed in many ways, and the bad that happened along the way simply made my faith stronger and helped me become the person I am today. None of that was easy, and it has certainly taken a long time to get here, and yet here I am.
“My reason for finally getting to this place is because it was put in my heart that I need to help other people—those who have given up hope and think they can’t survive their past. God, spirit, or whatever higher power you believe in, will get you through it if you let him. Even if you’re a nonbeliever, you can bring yourself out of that well of despair.
“I don’t claim to be an expert on any of this, nor have I studied religion fervently over the years. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever made it through the Bible from cover to cover. All of that is okay; I still receive the miracles and continue to have faith. I know that I’m not alone and that there is an entire host of angels assigned to only me in this life just as they are to you. My lessons in this life are far from over.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.S. Osborne’s new book will challenge readers perception of how God works within our lives as a deeply personal reflection on life and faith unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Miracles, Endurance, and Forgiveness: My Window of Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracles, Endurance, and Forgiveness: My Window of Grace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
